Billie Eilish is on top of the world and everybody wants a piece of her time — though, it's probably spread pretty thin these days. Still, one friend of hers didn't appreciate getting ghosted recently, and called Eilish out. Bhad Bhabie, aka the "cash me outside" girl, was conducting a fan Q&A on Instagram Live when she revealed Eilish ghosted her. So, are Billie Eilish and Bhad Bhabie still friends? Here's the tea.

Bhad Bhabie has spoken out in the past about her friendship with Eilish. The two first met after their mutual friend XXXTentacion was fatally shot in June 2018. Several months later, she gushed about Eilish to Billboard.

“She’s got an amazing voice. Her voice is really one of a kind. But I love her as a person ’cause she’s just so real. I just love her so much. I feel like I can be real around her. She’s not gonna judge me,” said Bhabie.

She also revealed that the death of XXX brought them together. “We linked up. We were like all right, well, we both just lost him. We just sat and listened to his music all day and cried. We did go to Wingstop, though, I remember that,” she recalled.

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

However, when one fan asked for a friendship update in 2020, Bhad Bhabie wasn't so sure about their bond anymore.

“I think I’m friends with Billie. I don’t know if Billie’s my friend,” the rapper admitted. “Every time I DM her and give her my number, she just doesn’t text me. So, I don’t know. I mean, I guess that’s what happens when b*tches get famous," she added.

myopinionaintshit on YouTube

Bhad Bhabie was also sure to add she's not worried about the situation. “I’m not trippin’. I know who my real friends are," she said.

Eilish has yet to respond to the rapper's comments, but with the way her DMs are looking these days, Bhabie probably isn't the only one getting left on read.