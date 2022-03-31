Blac Chyna is in some hot water with her exes right now — and they’re going to Instagram to spill the tea. On March 30, Blac Chyna took to Twitter to complain (as one does). According to her tweets, she has received “no support” — as in, no child support — resulting in her having to give up three of her cars. But the fathers of her children, Rob Kardashian and Tyga, took issue with what she had to say. Seeing a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram, Rob and Tyga slammed her child support claims in the comments section, and they did not hold back.

Blac Chyna’s Twitter thread on March 30 started with, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She then followed up, “Single no support child support.” A screenshot of these posts were then shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page where Rob and Tyga took notice — and they brought the receipts.

Tyga, who shares King Stevenson with Blac Chyna, commented on the post, “I pay 40k a year for my son[’s] school” — sheesh! — “and he lives [with] me [Monday - Saturday]. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob, who shares Dream Kardashian with Blac Chyna, had a similar story to tell. He commented, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school” — again, sheesh! — “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday - Saturday. Why would [I] pay child support lol.”

Tyga then replied to Rob, “how [you] pay 3k less. Let me [know] the plug.” One IG user commented on the post, “Kris Jenner is the plug,” and you know, they’ve got a point.

Blac Chyna has not yet fully addressed the fallout from her Twitter thread or the backlash from her exes. (Elite Daily reached out to Blac Chyna for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.) However, she did respond to Tyga’s joke, “lol.”

Blac Chyna also followed up her string of child support tweets with a message of “practicing gratitude” and a video montage of her children. So maybe she just wanted to vent?

If they’re all able to “lol” about it, there’s still hope that their co-parenting relationships will stay less tense offline — even if Blac Chyna is now three cars shorter.