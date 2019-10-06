Just days after taking to Twitter to shoot down speculation of a Kyga reunion, Kylie Jenner is facing questions once again after she was seen partying at the same Los Angeles club as her ex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Considering that it's the second time that the pair have been spotted at the same place in four days, Kylie Jenner reportedly partying with Tyga again is definitely raising some eyebrows because, let's be honest, it's a pretty confusing development. Elite Daily reached out to both Jenner and Tyga's reps for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair were both spotted heading to West Hollywood club Hyde Lounge on Saturday evening. While the publication didn't reveal whether the former lovers interacted once they were inside, they reportedly left and arrived separately and Jenner's half sister, Khloé Kardashian, also made an appearance. What's even weirder about the whole thing is that Kardashian's ex, Lamar Odom, was also reportedly at the same club that evening, according to People.

Per the publication, the sisters arrived after Tyga, and he was seen exiting the premises about an hour later. In other words, it's completely possible that it was a complete coincidence that they happened to run into each other, but also, what are the chances that they'd happen to be at the same place twice in four days... and immediately after Jenner's super-public split with Travis Scott?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you've been keeping up with Kylie following her confirmation on Oct. 3 that she and Scott had split, you know that's when rumors that she had a late night hang-out with her ex Tyga first began swirling. According to E! News, the makeup entrepreneur was spotted heading with her friends to Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was recording at the time.

"Kylie wanted to have a girls' night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news," a source told the publication. "He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out."

Elite Daily previously reached out to both Tyga and Jenner's reps for comment on the reports that they hung out, but did not hear back. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Oct. 3 to put any rumors of a rekindled romance to bed then and there, writing:

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.

She also took to Twitter to confirm, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Kylie isn't the only one who's had to publicly speak out to nip rumors about her and Scott's relationship in the bud. On Friday, Oct. 4, the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to hit back at speculation that he was unfaithful to Jenner.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"[It's] really affecting when u see false things said about you [sic]," Scott wrote. "Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real."

Kylie has yet to publicly comment on the most recent reports about Saturday's appearance, but I'm going to hold to them being just friends and assume that it was just another chance encounter until she tells her fans otherwise.