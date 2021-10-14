Tyga Was Arrested On A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

On Tuesday, Oct. 12 — the same day Tyga's ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old model Camaryn Swanson, posted selfies appearing to show a black eye to her Instagram Stories — Tyga turned himself in to the Los Angeles police station in Hollywood, California, where he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. CBS News subsequently reported he turned himself in following what police believe was an alleged incident that took place early Monday morning and involved both the rapper and the model. Among those posts Swanson shared online was a slide that read, “I've been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore.” Following the Instagram Story, Elite Daily reached out to Swanson’s rep for further comment on her claims and did not hear back in time for publication.

At 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that the Hollywood division “booked Michael Stevenson,” referring to Tyga, whose given name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson. The rapper, 31, posted a $50,000 bail and was released later that day, according to PageSix. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Tyga’s rep told TMZ, “The allegations you have been reading about our client the past few days are false and will be disproven." Elite Daily reached out to the publicist for further comment on the rapper’s arrest and the claims against him, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Of the events leading up to the alleged assault, TMZ reported via a source “very close to the rapper” that Swanson showed up at Tyga’s house at 3 a.m., “shouting” and acting “belligerent.” To refute TMZ’s claims, Swanson posted screenshots on Monday, Oct. 11 of text messages with Tyga that appear to show the rapper had actually arranged for a car to pick Swanson up on the night of Sunday, Oct. 10 and deliver her to his house. From the text messages, it seems the couple was in the midst of a breakup.

Instagram/@camarynswanson

"@tmz_tv I didn't show up 'screaming' or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours," she wrote on top of the screenshot.

On Monday, Oct. 11, Swanson filed a police report after leaving her ex’s house, where the alleged incident occurred. Alongside images of her reported injuries shared on Instagram, Swanson wrote, "I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself."

Tyga and Swanson first went public with their relationship in February of this year. By July, some fans had speculated that the couple got engaged after two separate instances where Swanson was seen with a ring on her left hand.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Before Swanson, the rapper was most well-known for his will-they-won’t-they relationship with Kylie Jenner, whom he first met in 2011 when he was hired to perform at her sweet 16. The pair dated on-and-off for two years before finally calling it quits in 2017.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, this domestic violence charge isn’t Tyga’s first brush with the law. Upon the release of his 2011 music video for “Make It Nasty,” the rapper faced two separate lawsuits from women who appeared in the video. Chief among the claims brought by two women in the first suit was that “they were told there would be no nudity in the video, but on set they were asked to appear topless, and promises that their exposed breasts would be edited out were allegedly not met,” per Rolling Stone. To date, there has been no public documentation on whether a resolution has been reached following these claims against the rapper for the music video.

In the second lawsuit against Tyga and his label Young Money Entertainment, another woman alleged “she was given alcohol, forced to appear topless on camera, and [was] groped by someone in a rabbit suit,” during the shoot. Her case was eventually settled out of court. Tyga’s reps did not immediately respond to Elite Daily’s request for comments on these lawsuits.

Tyga’s court hearing for the alleged felony domestic violence charge is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.