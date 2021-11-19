35 Of Adele’s Best 30 Lyrics For IG Captions To Express Your Breakup Blues

Adele is back! On Friday, Nov. 19, the star dropped her fourth studio album, 30, featuring her lead single “Easy On Me.” The track was a huge hit, having gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release on Oct. 15. It also broke numerous records, like becoming the most-streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours. Adele previewed some of her other new tracks on 30 during her One Night Only CBS concert special on Nov. 14. And now that her full project is officially out, here are Adele’s best lyrics for Instagram captions to express your breakup blues.

During an Oct. 7 Vogue interview, Adele revealed 30 is her most personal album yet. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” she said. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

When a fan asked her during an Oct. 10 Instagram Live what her album will be about, Adele replied, “Divorce, baby, divorce!” hinting she would open up about her split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. On Nov. 19, she finally unveiled 30, and fans instantly became a mess after listening to each emotional track, especially “I Drink Wine” and her love letter to her son, “My Little Love.”

Below, you’ll find Adele’s deepest lyrics that make for great Instagram captions.