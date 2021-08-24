In life and in astrology, opposites don’t always attract, but if you know anything about Virgo-Pisces compatibility, then you know this odd couple makes for a surprisingly strong match. While a Virgo man and Pisces woman (or Pisces man and Virgo woman, or any Pisces and Virgo regardless of gender) don’t have much in common, they do complement each other in a way few other signs can. And although opposing signs can make for a challenging pair, Virgo and Pisces tend to complete each other in surprising way. In fact, when these two signs get together, they may even feel like they’ve met one of their soulmates.

You might think pragmatic Virgos and idealistic Pisceans would butt heads, but according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, having the perspective of the other is actually mutually beneficial. "Virgo helps bring Pisces down from the clouds into a more pragmatic viewpoint, while Pisces helps take Virgo out of the day-to-day monotony of life,” she previously told Bustle. Since both signs are known as selfless givers, it makes sense they would provide a service to each other, whether they realize it or not. In Virgo-Pisces relationships, Pisces can provide Virgo with unconditional love, while Virgo helps keep Pisces organized and on top of things.

While these two share a love of perfection, beauty, and intellect, they really hit their stride in the bedroom. A Virgo and Pisces in bed together can make some serious magic, as the two shy signs will feel comfortable enough to explore, and though the sex likely won’t be too wild, it definitely won’t be lacking passion. As Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, an archetypal astrologer, previously pointed out to Bustle, "Pisces could be a way for Virgo to loosen up a bit and stop planning as much and trust more of their intuition rather than intellect," and that applies in the bedroom, too.

Virgo is very organized, detail-oriented, and particular, but if anyone can awaken the emotional depths of this earth, it’s an easygoing Pisces. Likewise, Pisceans will love how Virgos support all their dreams and schemes... but always bring them back to reality before they drift too far. "Virgo’s earthy nature provides a container into which dreamy Pisces can plant their wispy seeds and garner immediate results,” astrologer Lupe Terrones previously told Bustle. “They offer a lens to each other, through which they can learn more about themselves and what life has to offer." They're truly each other's other better half.

These two signs may not always be on the same page (and a Virgo may not always be as sensitive as an emotional Pisces would like) but as far as opposing signs go, these polar opposites are a match made in astrological heaven. Whether you’re a Virgo man, Pisces woman, Pisces man, Virgo woman, or a Pisces or Virgo of any other gender, you may just find your perfect match in your opposing sign.

Experts:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, archetypal astrologer

Lupe Terrones, astrologer