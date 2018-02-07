Sure, you know all about what astrology can say about how compatible you and your partner are but when will it tell you whether or not you've finally found your soulmate? You've dated plenty of people you're astrologically compatible with — and the break ups have all been horrible! Does it even matter if you're sun signs match up? Does it really mean anything when your Mars signs sync together for mind-blowing sex? You're sick of relationships that don't last — when will you finally find your person? You know, your person. Your be-all-end-all partner that you'll grow old with and make your grandchildren weep with the romantic details you tell them about your love story. Well, you can calm down now. The key to finding your soulmate has been sitting in your birth chart all along, waiting patiently for you to discover it. Prepare to be absolutely astonished by who your soulmate is, according to your Juno sign.

Your Juno sign expresses what you need from your partner in order for the relationship to last. A relationship can be gloriously passionate, but that doesn't mean it'll survive all the trials and tribulations of life. It doesn't mean that thirty years from now, you'll still find them interesting.

If you don't know what your Juno sign is, check out this birth chart calculator and uncover it. Then read on to find out, once and for all, what type of person you need to be with for the long haul:

Aries

Your soulmate is fiery, assertive, full of energy, and a self-starter. They might even be a bit aggressive but this is only because they care so much. A partner without a fire burning beneath their actions will bore you or even make you feel insignificant. Your soulmate won't be afraid to create limitless electricity with you.

Taurus

Your soulmate is dependable, stable, and wholeheartedly committed to you. They'll provide you with grounding energy so that you never have to worry where you stand. They show their love by being a provider. A partner who doesn't give you a sense of safety and security will leave you feeling helpless and worried. Your soulmate's arms are all the protection you need.

Gemini

Your soulmate knows exactly what to say and when to say it. You need someone who understands you and communicates with you all their thoughts and feelings in their own unique way. A quiet partnership won't suit you and will make you feel lonely and misunderstood. Your soulmate will be an endless open book for you to read.

Cancer

Your soulmate is family-oriented, tender, and caring. They are an infinite supply of affection and understanding. Nurturing the home you share together will always be their top priority. A partner who is never home and doesn't value family will leave you feeling empty and hopeless. Your soul mate, instead, is your home.

Leo

Your soulmate is a shining star to all who know them and together, you light up the sky. They're motivated to be the best they can be, to be important to their community, and their playfulness surprises you every day. A partner who prefers to remain in the shadows will make you feel unfulfilled. Your soulmate will be a ceaseless source of excitement.

Virgo

Your soulmate is a hard worker and they motivate you to better yourself every day. They lovingly critique you and help you understand what needs to be done in order to reach your fullest potential. A partner who's content with idleness, who doesn't care how well you do in life, will frustrate you to no end. Your soulmate is as much a coach as they are a lover.

Libra

Your soul mate is beautiful — and I don't mean that in a superficial sense. They show you beauty, they care about beauty, and fill you with it every day. They take time to luxuriate and appreciate the extra details. A partner who doesn't value embellishments in life will leave you yearning for something more. To you, your soulmate is the greatest work of art.

Scorpio

Your soulmate infuses everything they touch with passion — especially you. You are their whole world and they get off on that intensity. You have your own private universe together and its the most magical place on Earth. A partner who's affections often seem lukewarm will drive you crazy. Your soulmate will never fail to be a thunderstorm of devotion.

Sagittarius

Your soulmate is your greatest adventure, the most thrilling journey you've ever embarked on. Together, you will travel to the far reaches of the Earth and try something new together, every day. A partner who doesn't value spontaneity and stepping out of their comfort zone will make life seem dull. Instead, your soulmate will make you feel like you're on a magic carpet ride.

Capricorn

Your soulmate is someone you learn from, every day. They're mature, knowledgable, and they know what they're doing. You admire their courage and tenacity. A partner who gives in to their weaknesses rather than being strong will leave you feeling restless and lethargic. Your soulmate, instead, inspires you to try harder.

Aquarius

Your soulmate is unique, eccentric, and has a philosophical vision for how wonderful life can be. They always have an intelligent opinion you value and together, you want to save the world. A partner who doesn't care enough to do that, who would rather go through life without making a difference, will infuriate you. Your soulmate will be your hero.

Pisces

Your soulmate is imaginative, artistic, fantastical, and unfailingly kind. They're forgiving, understanding, and they'll nurture and encourage your emotional depth. A partner who only cares about the surface of things, who is too afraid to embrace their most vulnerable feelings, will leave you feeling isolated and alone. Your soulmate will grow wings with you and together, you'll fly away.