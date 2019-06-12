Standing sex positions sound like a great idea and look super hot in movies, but if you've actually tried them IRL, chances are you've learned they are a lot trickier than they might seem. If you don't know which sex moves to try standing up are actually, ahem, achievable, then the whole thing might be futile, especially if you’ve never tried them before. It turns out that taking your adult fun time positions vertically doesn't have to be all that difficult — and, when done right, wow, are they hot. It also doesn't hurt that a few of these are perfect for a clandestine hookup when you and your partner are so turned on you can't wait to find a bed.

So, if you're ready to spice it up with some standing-room-only sex, here’s how to take things to new heights (pun intended) with positions where either one or both partners are standing — but that aren't so intense you'll end up with a sex-related injury. Because nothing puts a damper on your sexy time like a run to the emergency room where you have to explain how you got said injury. If this all sounds fun (sans the bodily harm), then here are some standing sex positions for you to try tonight.

01 Up Against A Wall (Or Door Frame) Dasha Petrenko / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images In the movies, standing sex means one partner lifting and penetrating the other while supporting their weight and grinding away. It looks pretty hot, and if your partner has the upper body strength, great. For the rest of us, having a little extra structural support can make this a more realistic — but just as hot — reality. To achieve this standing position, find the closest door jamb and have the receiving partner situate so they are each leaning back on an opposite side, with their feet braced on the other side. The receiving partner lifts one leg and wraps it around the penetrating partner for access. All the standing sexiness with none of the back injuries — hot. “Pressing against the wall is a super hot fantasy that many clients have shared they've only fulfilled a handful of times, if ever, but it's a very prevalent sexual fantasy,” Kristen Thomas, a certified sex coach, tells Elite Daily. “Whether it's Hollywood or romance novels that convinced us it's hot, it doesn't matter. The rider feels cared for often in a primal way, and this may also fulfill some dom-sub dynamics.”

02 X Marks The Spot Not all standing positions require both parties to be upright, so if you prefer to keep it horizontal, this position gives you the best of both worlds and then some. To get into this position, have the receiving partner lay on the edge of a flat surface like a counter or table. Then, the standing, penetrating partner enters them, lifts their leg, and crosses it in front of them, allowing them to rest their legs on their shoulders. This creates a super tight fit that feels amazing for everyone. “Standing positions are fun if you're a vulva owner because your G-spot is much more likely to be stimulated, as is your clitoris,” Thomas says. “If you're a butt person, it's visually like, ‘jackpot!’ and easier than pumping while on your knees.”

03 Three-Legged Dog Want a more traditional standing sex position? Look no further than this three-legged sex sesh. To get into this position, have the penetrating partner stand firmly on both legs, then the receiving partner lifts one leg and wraps it around the back of their partner. For some additional support, this can also be done up against a wall. “Turn around and use the door frame or wall to press against, or face each other [with your] back up to the wall,” Thomas says. “Put one leg up over the penetrator's hip and either begin insertion there or take it one step further by swinging your other leg up to straddle them in the air, and then insert the penis or toy.” This one is a classic, but is definitely a bit more work — though it's worth it.

04 Standing Oral Eugenio Marongiu/Image Source/Getty Images Not all standing sex positions have to involve penetration. In fact, standing oral sex might even be the most common of all of the standing positions (let’s face it, it’s the simplest!). There are so many variations here, which makes it all the more fun. One partner can be standing while the other kneels or sits in a chair, or, as Thomas suggests, one partner can be standing bent over a surface, like a sink or counter. “Take a moment and bend them over the sink for a little oral pleasure first, then enjoy a morning quickie,” she says. “The vanity mirror gives you a chance for eye contact, and the sink gives the receiver something to balance with easily. You'll both be smiling the rest of the day.”

05 Standing Rear Entry If you love doggy, this standing position is about to be your new fave. To achieve this position, simply find something the receiving partner can carefully lean over, like a table, the arm of a couch, or the hood of your car if you're taking things outside the usual confines of the house. Then, the penetrating partner enters from the rear. A thing to note with this position (and most of these, really) is that sometimes body proportions might not magically line up. That being said, using props in standing positions is a great for evening the playing field, so to speak. “Major height differences can be a challenge for couples if they don't employ some tools,” Thomas says. “Foot stools, countertops, and furniture can make standing much easier to adjust for heights and help with balance.”

06 Butterfly This standing position is similar to X Marks the Spot, in that you will need a flat surface to comfortably lie back on. However, in this position, rather than crossing your legs in front of your partner and fully reclining, you put your legs over their shoulders and then prop yourself up on your arms. Adjust the angle of your body until you find one that is most pleasurable for both you and your partner. This position creates really deep, powerful penetration, and having your body bent this way makes the G-spot more accessible. If the receiving partner is lying down on a hard surface, a little support will also go a long way in making this position more comfortable, according to Thomas. “The addition of pillows [and] wedge systems designed for back comfort” can be great items to incorporate.

See? Standing up to get freaky doesn't have to be super intimidating. In fact, once you figure out which of these positions you like best, you just might find yourself wanting to take your sex seshes to a higher plane (geometry joke!) on a regular basis.

Expert:

Kristen Thomas, certified sex coach