One person who’s no longer keeping up with the Kardashians on Instagram? Scott Disick. His recent ex, Amelia Hamlin, also got the cut. And none of the above follow Disick back, either.

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were together on and off from 2006 to 2015, when they cut ties for real. Still, they share three kids together, and up until recently, their co-parenting relationship was reportedly a good one. But once Kardashian entered a very public, very cuddly, and (reportedly) very serious relationship with Travis Barker in January 2021, her friendship with Disick became “more strained than ever,” a source told Us Weekly on Sept. 2.

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” the insider added. “He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work co-parenting, but he’s having problems now with Kourtney.”

The problems came to a head on Aug. 30, when another ex of Kardashian’s, Younes Bendjima, published a brief conversation he’d had with Disick over Instagram DM. Disick reportedly sent Bendjima a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing, reportedly adding, “Yo is this chick ok!????” Bendjima said: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy. P.S. i ain’t your bro.”

Not only did the infamous Instagram kerfuffle seem to hurt Disick’s relationship with Kardashian, but days later, on Sept. 7, several sources told Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly that he had split from model Amelia Hamlin, his girlfriend of nearly a year. “Shortly after Scott [reportedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together,” one insider told ET. “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.”

The DM drama might have been the final nail in the coffin, but on Aug. 30, an Us Weekly source said the breakup “was coming regardless.” In any case, Hamlin’s been busy walking the runway during London Fashion Week, Kardashian and Barker seem stronger than ever, and Disick, at least, has a clean, ex-free Instagram feed. Everyone wins?