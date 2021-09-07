Amelia Reportedly Broke Up With Scott, But Not Because Of The DMs

After days of speculation, Instagram clues, and swirling rumors, Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have reportedly broken up. On Sept. 7, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the pair is officially over, putting an end to their nearly year-long relationship. The same day, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment." Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hamlin and Disick for comment on their relationship status; Hamlin's declined to comment and Disick's did not respond by the time of publication.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” one source told us Weekly, before further explaining that the breakup is not the result of Disick’s DM drama on Aug. 30. It “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” the source said. “This breakup was coming regardless. Another source claimed the pair is “taking it in stride.”

For the unfamiliar, “the messages Scott sent about Kourtney” (his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, ICYWW!) were about the recent photos Kardashian shared from her vacation in Italy with new boyfriend Travis Barker. Disick reportedly sent a DM to another one of Kardashian’s exes — Younes Bendjima — saying “Yo is this chick ok!????” before Bendjima posted a screenshot of the conversation and publicly shamed Disick for bashing their shared ex.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Even if the leaked DMs weren’t the sole cause of the reported split, it sounds like they certainly didn’t help the relationship. "Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Scott was trying to write the [DM] situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing."

While that same source claimed Hamlin had "been understanding of Scott's co-parenting routine and the family dynamic,” this incident reportedly “disappointed her."

However, these two might not be totally done with each other just yet. "They are figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like," the source added.

While Hamlin hasn’t commented publicly on the matter, she has taken to Instagram to share what may or may not have been her thoughts — on Sept. 5 (days after Bendjima shared Disick’s DMs), she posted a photo of a tank top that said, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” The following day, she posted a quote about never settling for less, “especially with your heart” along with the words “This is it.”

Disick and Hamlin reportedly began dating in October 2020. The relationship has attracted plenty of attention, partly due to their 18-year age gap (Hamlin is 20; Disick is 38), but Hamlin brushed off critics of her relationship in December, calling them “extra weird and judgemental [sic].”

Sources tell Us Weekly the breakup had been brewing for some time (and rumor has it Hamlin’s mother, Lisa Rinna, would prefer she date someone like Harry Styles, anyway). That said, the timing between the DM debacle and their breakup is sus at best. Either way, now may be the time for Styles to swoop in and woo Hamlin — we’ll be watching to see.