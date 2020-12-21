They still haven't confirmed they're an item, but Amelia Gray Hamlin's response to people judging her and Scott Disick makes it clear she's not here for any outside input on the matter. Per Us Weekly, on Dec. 19, Hamlin reportedly posted something on her Instagram Story about how “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” people can be. To be exact, according to a screenshot of the story posted to the @hamlinsisters Instagram page, Hamlin wrote alongside a selfie of herself:

Ppl r extra weird and judgmental these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.

Because Hamlin didn't mention Disick by name in the post, there's no solid proof that it was, in fact, about her relationship with the reality star. She could have really been talking about anything. But! It's not outlandish to guess that the post was about her rumored relationship with Disick as they've gotten a considerable amount of flack from the public regarding their 18-year age gap.

Most recently, on Dec. 16, trolls had a field day in the comments section of a picture Hamlin posted of herself modeling her mom Lisa Rinna's beauty line, Rinna Beaty. In the comments section of the post, captioned "almost 2021 lookin like....," Disick flirtatiously wrote, "8 to a 12 real quick."

Hamlin seemed to be into Disick's comment, writing back, "5 to 20." But other followers were not quite on board. The exchange garnered hundreds of replies and the vast majority were, uh, not nice. "How old are you Scott?" one follower replied before adding, "I'm sorry but it's weird!" Another more aggressively just replied "ew." Another replied only to Disick, calling him a "perv."

The comments really only get more aggressive from there, so I'd rather not repeat them but feel free to check them out for yourself if you're really itching to witness some cyber-bullying firsthand.

ZAK BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images

It's rumored that, in addition to the online trolls, Hamlin's mom also apparently isn't fully supportive of her daughter reportedly dating Disick. “Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase," a source reportedly told The Sun on Nov. 21. "But when she does speak about it, she’ll keep her cool, but really, she’s worried. That’s her youngest kid.”

The source reportedly added, "she really does like Scott but both her and Harry [Hamlin] don’t want someone that age with so much baggage to be with their baby girl."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not Hamlin's post was really directed at the people hating on her and Disick, I really do hope people can just leave them alone.