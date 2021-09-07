Amelia Is Posting Intense IG Stories Amid Her Rumored Split From Scott

Are Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick calling it quits? If Hamlin’s latest Instagram posts are any indication, the answer could very well be yes. Through a series of cryptic IG Stories, the actor/model has poured gasoline on the proverbial fire of breakup rumors, fueling speculation that she and Disick are no longer an item (maybe even thanks to the incident I like to call “Disick DM-gate 2021”). But wait: before we start to investigate this potential Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick breakup, let’s quickly rewind and rehash some of the latest drama surrounding the two.

In case you missed it, on Aug. 30, Disick threw some shade at his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — shade in the form of an Instagram DM to Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bedjima. Reportedly, Disick sent Bendjima a message that read “Yo is this chick ok!????” along with a steamy photo of Kardashian and her current beau, Travis Barker. (The pair were recently on vacation together and seen making out on many a boat.) Disick followed this up by saying, “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima, however, was having none of it. He replied to the messages with “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes [sic] happy” and the ever-salty post-script “PS: i aint [sic] your bro” before posting a screenshot of the conversation to his own Instagram story — a move that, reportedly, damaged Disick’s relationships with both his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and his newest flame, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Less than a week after the DM incident, Hamlin posted a picture of someone wearing a white tank top with the words “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” in pink script to her Sept. 5 IG story. Not long after, her mom — actress and Real Housewife Lisa Rinna — shared a photo of Harry Styles blowing a goodbye kiss on her own Instagram account (Styles is, reportedly, the man Rinna would prefer her daughter to date). Needless to say, internet sleuthers were sure Hamlin wasn’t happy with Disick’s behavior.

Then (then!), on Sept. 6, Hamlin posted a rather cryptic quote about never settling for less, “especially not with your heart,” to her story once again, perpetuating rumors that her relationship with Disick was on thin ice. She also added the words, “This is it.” Yikes.

The latest? A source has told E! News that Hamlin and Disick are “spending time apart” as they assess what their future holds and figure out “if they are really done.” This comes after another source told People that the pair were going through “a rocky patch” after the DM drama with Kardashian and Bendjima.

It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott,’” the source said. “They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

Reportedly, the pair also spent Labor Day weekend apart.

“Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the source said. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hamlin and Disick about their relationship status and did not hear back in time for publication.

So, what does the future hold for Hamlin and Disick? Only time (and probably Instagram) will tell.