All right, all right. Hypothetically, let’s say you were spotted making out with your new-ish (and very tatted) boyfriend on vacation in Italy. And let’s say your ex-partner sent your ex-boyfriend a picture of said makeout session with the words, “Yo is this chick ok!????” in an Instagram DM. And then (then!), that ex-boyfriend publicly shared the DM, thrusting your ex-partner (the father of your children) into a pool of public shame and ridicule. Such is the current drama unfolding between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and — understandably — it’s reportedly making things pretty tense between the two. So where, exactly, does Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship stand after this latest drama? An excellent question, reader.

“It’s more strained than ever,” one source shared with Us Weekly. On Sept. 1, the source explained that “what’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis [Barker] and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

Kardashian and Disick had once been the portrait of cordial co-parenting — appearing together on several seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians even after their 2015 breakup — but it seems like that ship has sailed (much like the boat on which Kardashian and Barker were seen making out — ba-dum-chh!).

Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images

Apparently, Disick finds Kardashian’s behavior inappropriate and doesn’t want his kids stumbling onto her PDA-heavy photographs.

“He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work coparenting, but he’s having problems now with Kourtney,” the source told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior. The kids are still young and can easily find paparazzi photos of them on their phones.”

Kardashian and Disick have three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Meanwhile, Disick’s girlfriend — actress, model, and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin — appeared to defend him on Instagram. On Aug. 31 — not long after the DM drama erupted — Hamlin posted a photo of someone holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.”

Kardashian’s beau, Barker, simply posted a laughing meme from the movie Goodfellas on his Instagram — a meme fans interpreted as his way of shaking and laughing off the drama with Disick.

Goodness knows what’s next for Kardashian and Disick’s relationship, but we’ll all be watching Instagram to see how this story continues to unfold.