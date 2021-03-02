Lisa Rinna's youngest daughter has a new boyfriend, and not everyone is happy about it. Once Amelia Gray Hamlin finally became IG official with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, on Valentine's Day 2021, it wasn't long before trolls provided their ~thoughts~ on the budding romance. There's a reason why some fans seem to take issue with the latest addition to Amelia Gray Hamlin's relationship history: Disick is nearly twice Hamlin's age. (He's 37 and she's 19.) But the model has made it clear she's not interested in not-so-nice feedback, and she had the best response to fans freaking out about the age gap.

On March 1, a Bravo fan Instagram account @bestofbravo posted two side-by-side pics of Hamlin and Disick, and Hamlin shut down the criticism flooding the comments section with a simple suggestion: "everyone can calm down." A few months earlier, she also seemingly clapped back at critics with an IG Story in which she referenced "weird and judgmental" people. Hamlin's not here for the opinions of haters, y'all.

Disick may be Hamlin's most notable romantic partner, but her ex also has a connection to the reality TV world. Here's what you should know about Hamlin's brief dating history.

Mercer Wiederhorn, 2019-2020 BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Fans first found out about Hamlin's relationship with Mercer Wiederhorn in May 2019, after her mom Lisa Rinna shared a pic of Hamlin and Wiederhorn attending prom together. The model shared a similar pic on her Instagram Story that same day, captioning it, "My love." Like Hamlin, Wiederhorn has a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills connection, as his brother, Thayer Wiederhorn, is married to Kim Richard's daughter, Brooke. In August 2020, Hamlin finally opened up about her secretive relationship with Wiederhorn. According to her, the two first met while they were both hanging out at her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin's apartment, where they had an instantaneous connection. "We were literally just watching a movie," she recounted during an appearance on the Dear Media podcast, "and then, like, I don't know if you've ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don't think I registered what he looked like. I was just like, him, like, that's The One." It's unclear when exactly the two split, but by October 2020, Hamlin was romantically linked to a new guy. A source for E! News reportedly claimed Hamlin's parents were bummed by the breakup. "Harry [Hamlin] and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," the source reportedly claimed. "He was like family, but they understand."