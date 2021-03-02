Amelia Gray Hamlin's Relationship History Is A Bit Controversial
Lisa Rinna's youngest daughter has a new boyfriend, and not everyone is happy about it. Once Amelia Gray Hamlin finally became IG official with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, on Valentine's Day 2021, it wasn't long before trolls provided their ~thoughts~ on the budding romance. There's a reason why some fans seem to take issue with the latest addition to Amelia Gray Hamlin's relationship history: Disick is nearly twice Hamlin's age. (He's 37 and she's 19.) But the model has made it clear she's not interested in not-so-nice feedback, and she had the best response to fans freaking out about the age gap.
On March 1, a Bravo fan Instagram account @bestofbravo posted two side-by-side pics of Hamlin and Disick, and Hamlin shut down the criticism flooding the comments section with a simple suggestion: "everyone can calm down." A few months earlier, she also seemingly clapped back at critics with an IG Story in which she referenced "weird and judgmental" people. Hamlin's not here for the opinions of haters, y'all.
Disick may be Hamlin's most notable romantic partner, but her ex also has a connection to the reality TV world. Here's what you should know about Hamlin's brief dating history.
Mercer Wiederhorn, 2019-2020
Fans first found out about Hamlin's relationship with Mercer Wiederhorn in May 2019, after her mom Lisa Rinna shared a pic of Hamlin and Wiederhorn attending prom together. The model shared a similar pic on her Instagram Story that same day, captioning it, "My love." Like Hamlin, Wiederhorn has a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills connection, as his brother, Thayer Wiederhorn, is married to Kim Richard's daughter, Brooke.
In August 2020, Hamlin finally opened up about her secretive relationship with Wiederhorn. According to her, the two first met while they were both hanging out at her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin's apartment, where they had an instantaneous connection. "We were literally just watching a movie," she recounted during an appearance on the Dear Media podcast, "and then, like, I don't know if you've ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don't think I registered what he looked like. I was just like, him, like, that's The One."
It's unclear when exactly the two split, but by October 2020, Hamlin was romantically linked to a new guy. A source for E! News reportedly claimed Hamlin's parents were bummed by the breakup. "Harry [Hamlin] and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," the source reportedly claimed. "He was like family, but they understand."
Scott Disick, 2020-2021
Hamlin and Disick dating rumors began after they reportedly arrived at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in the same car, per Us Weekly. Over the next few months, the two kept the rumor mill turning with social media flirtation and reported date nights, and they even rang in the new year in Mexico along with friends. "Going to Mexico was a nice way for the both of them to unwind, relax, and spend more time with each other," a source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed. "Amelia is easygoing and gets along with Scott's friends, so they're able to just kick back and have a good time."
For their first Valentine's Day as a couple, Disick and Hamlin took a trip to Miami to celebrate, and a source for E! News reportedly claimed the duo "looked very much in love" as they relaxed on the beach. Not long after, Disick and Hamlin finally became Instagram official when Disick shared two photos of himself and Hamlin at dinner to his IG Stories. A few weeks later, Hamlin shared a new photo of herself and Disick to her Stories with the caption, "My dream man," as well as a second black-and-white photo that showed her staring adoringly at her BF.
Back in November, a source for The Sun reportedly claimed Hamlin's mom is "worried" about her daughter dating Disick, even though "she really does like Scott." As the source reportedly claimed, "Lisa isn't going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she's still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it, she'll keep her cool, but really, she's worried. That's her youngest kid."
If Hamlin is serious about Disick, then here's hoping the haters eventually leave them be.