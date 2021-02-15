Almost four months after Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were first romantically linked at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party, the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. Scott Disick’s Valentine’s Day post for Amelia Hamlin on his Instagram Story was the first time he'd shared a photo of the 19-year-old model on social media — and it gave his followers an inside glimpse at all their romantic festivities. From a Miami boat ride to a bouquet with dozens of red roses, here's what the new couple got into for Valentine's Day weekend.

The Flip It Like Disick star shared two lighthearted photos of his girlfriend on Saturday night, including one photo of the pair posing at dinner wearing somber expressions on their faces.

"Why so serious," he captioned the photo, which he followed up with a photo of them laughing and smiling as Disick put his arm around Hamlin's chair. "Just kiddin," he quipped.

Earlier that same day, Hamlin — who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — shared an Instagram Story photo of her 37-year-old beau from behind while they took a boat ride together. She also shared a photo of a giant bouquet of red roses and a spread of food, suggesting that the pair had enjoyed a romantic meal aboard the boat. Disick, who showed off a new bleach blonde look for the couple's trip to Miami, was also spotted walking on the beach and holding hands with his girlfriend, according to E! News.

"They seemed to be having a very relaxing time," an onlooker told the publication. "They looked very much in love."

Although it was the first time Disick appeared to publicly confirm their relationship, Hamlin previously posted an Instagram Story showing people she was "thankful" for last Thanksgiving. In one selfie, she was seen with Disick and another friend.

While a source previously told ET Online that Disick wasn't looking for anything serious after ending things with his girlfriend of three years, Sophia Richie, things have been heating up since they spent New Year's in Mexico together.

"Going to Mexico was a nice way for the both of them to unwind, relax and spend more time with each other," an inside source told the publication. "Amelia is easygoing and gets along with Scott's friends, so they're able to just kick back and have a good time."

While the pair have had their share of trolls — Hamlin shared a cryptic post on Dec. 19 calling people "extra weird and judgmental" after some critics slammed Disick for their age difference — it looks like they're not letting the haters get to them.