Scott Disick Revealed Why He Dates Younger Women, But I'm Not Buying It

Scott Disick’s relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin has raised a lot of eyebrows due to the couple’s large age difference. After months of romance rumors, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally confirmed he’s dating the 20-year-old model on Valentine’s Day. Since Disick’s previous girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was also much younger than him, fans have been wondering if he has a type. During part two of the KUWTK reunion on Sunday, June 20, the reality star opened up about speculation surrounding his dating life. Scott Disick's reason for dating younger women was not what anyone expected.

“Everybody gets this wrong — that I look for young girls,” Disick explained. “I don’t go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Fans didn’t buy his answer, however. “Scott does not look young!!! Stop playing!!!” one fan tweeted. Despite Disick saying his partners were the ones who were attracted to him first, fans still criticized him for dating younger women. “I don’t think Scott Disick should be dating anyone under 26 years old,” one fan wrote. “These guys dating women over a decade younger than them is just BLeGH,” another said.

Months after Disick and Richie reportedly broke up in June 2020, the KUWTK star sparked rumors he had moved on with Hamlin when the two were spotted at Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party together that October. Since so many criticized the couple for their age difference, Hamlin fired back at “extra weird and judgemental” people who had nothing nice to say. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” Hamlin wrote on her IG Story that December. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

During part two of the KUWTK reunion, Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian made it clear she was cool with his relationship with Hamlin. "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing," she said. In return, Disick said he supports Kardashian dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said.

At the end of the day, Disick and Hamlin seem like they’re not letting any haters bring them down.