Amelia Gray Posted A Cryptic Quote That Feels Very Pointed At Scott

Is there anything better than a not-so-subtle IG story about your ex? IMO, no. And although our queen of Instagram Story callouts (Khloé Kardashian, obvi) seems to have taken a break from the role, someone new was quick to take her place: Amelia Gray Hamlin. After multiple sources confirmed that things were over for Hamlin and Scott Disick in early Sept. 2021, Hamlin has been living her best life, walking in New York and London Fashion Weeks. Still, that doesn’t mean she’s completely over what went down with Disick, and there’s nothing like a cryptic IG Story to relay the message.

On Sept. 21, Hamlin reposted a quote to her Instagram Stories, reading, “The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is... Read that again.” To be fair, Hamlin could have been referring to any number of things in the post. But, considering the reported circumstances of her breakup with Disick, that interpretation does make sense. A source claimed to Us Weekly, “Amelia was the one who ended things.”

But it wasn’t solely due to the Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima DM drama. (ICYMI, Disick reportedly DMed Bendjima about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA in Italy with a less-than-flattering, “Yo is this chick ok!????”) The insider explained to Us, “This breakup was coming regardless.” In other words, it’s possible that Hamlin was simply done “entertain[ing] what’s not for [her].”

Instagram/@ameliagray

This isn’t the first time that Hamlin has taken to Instagram to post cryptic messages that may or may not be about her relationship with Disick. On Sept. 6, a few days after the DM drama, Hamlin shared a quote about never settling for less, “especially with your heart.” She added her own two cents to the quote, writing “This is it.”

Whether or not Hamlin is referring to Disick in her Instagram Stories, one thing is crystal clear: She knows how to make a statement — albeit a cryptic one.