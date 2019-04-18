9 Important Questions To Ask Your Ex Before Getting Back Together

Do you miss your ex sometimes? As the weather changes, do you remember visiting amusement parks with them and eating their fried dough (the food, obviously — I don't know what you were thinking of). Would it ever cross your mind to get back together with your ex? Depending on the relationship, it could be the right move for you. Relationships can end for a variety of reasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean the people weren't meant to be partners. So, getting back with an ex could definitely be a good idea for some. But before you prepare a list of questions to ask your ex to get them back, make sure you’ve thought through the implications of this decision.

If you do want to get back together with your ex, it can be helpful to communicate about why the relationship ended the first time around. It's better if you both put everything out in the open to avoid falling into old patterns and mistakes. After all, your relationship did end at least once before, so you want to make sure you don’t end up with deja vu. If you've been missing your ex and want to give the relationship another chance, it could be worth reaching out to them, but only when you're ready.

Before you do, read on for nine critical questions to ask your ex boyfriend or ex-partner before you reunite.

01 Would You Be Open To Getting Back Together? Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images This is number one on the list of questions to ask your ex. “Many couples get off on the wrong footing by assuming they are on the same page or that they understand where [the other] person is at in their lives,” Chelsea Leigh Trescott, breakup coach and podcast host of Thank You Heartbreak, tells Elite Daily. If your ex is not into it, then it's not worth pursuing. “Once you have asked them whether they’d be open to getting back together, believe what they tell you,” she says. “Too often we’ll ask a pointed question and not actually hear or want to believe the person’s answer. Instead, we’ll convince ourselves we can change their mind or even try convincing them that they just need more time.” This will only lead to messiness and negative energy between you and your ex. “Heartache can be avoided by respecting one another enough to allow them to be entitled to their truth and their timeline,” Trescott says.

02 Why Did The Relationship End The First Time? You may have your own ideas of why the relationship ended, but it's also really helpful to hear what your ex thinks. “How we perceive the end of a relationship often colors how we enter into our next relationship,” Trescott says. “It’s imperative that you and your ex share the read you have on why the relationship ended to begin with.” Even if the two of you discussed it at length at the time of the breakup, it's very possible their feelings on it have changed. It's important to make sure you know where they stand on the breakup before you dive back in — that way, you can avoid making past mistakes.

03 What Have You Learned During Our Time Apart? You're not trying to put them on the spot with this question — they don't have to pull out a degree and prove they've been working. You just want to know if their thoughts on relationships have shifted and if there's any change in outlook that might affect a new relationship with you. "If both people have grown in their relationship skills, it could feel like a new relationship," Monica Parikh, dating and relationships coach at School of Love NYC, previously told Elite Daily. Be sure to share what you've learned as well — open communication is always healthy.

04 What Would You Have Done Differently In Our Relationship? Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Again, you're not trying to point fingers here. “With this kind of question, tone is everything,” Trescott says. “You want to make sure that you’re not putting the other person on the defensive, coming down on them with the idea that if only they had acted differently, a breakup could have been avoided.” You're just trying to understand exactly how they felt about the relationship so you don't repeat past mistakes. Maybe your relationship ended very amicably, but it's still helpful to know if there's any part they wish they could rewind. Still, try not to dwell too much on the past here. “Remember, this isn’t an exercise in rewriting history,” Trescott notes, “but it is an opportunity to promise a different future.”

05 What Do You Wish I'd Done Differently In Our Relationship? If you're going to ask them what they would have changed, it's important to listen to what they think you should have changed. You might even want to ask this question first to open the door for vulnerability. “It shows your willingness to receive feedback and your understanding that relationships are a two-way street,” Trescott says. This question isn't a chance for them to tell you what's wrong with you, it's a chance for you to communicate and iron out any past issues. “To take this question even deeper, you could ask, ‘How could I have done a better job loving you?’” she suggests. “This demonstrates your interest in not only acting differently, but acting lovingly.”

06 What Issues Do You Think Were Left Unresolved? This can be any type of issue — anything from sharing toothpaste to having children is on the table. “Rarely do relationships end where both parties feel like they have dotted all their I’s and crossed every T,” Trescott says. Asking this question will let you know what you're working with, and you'll know what you're jumping back into. It will also help you figure out if the issues actually can be resolved. If you have irreconcilable differences — for instance, one of you wants to buy a house and have kids, while the other wants to stay childfree and travel the world — it’s probably not worth getting your heart invested again.

07 How Has Your Life Changed Since We Broke Up? Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images The purpose of this question isn't to find out if your breakup ruined their life forever. It's to find out if there were old issues in the relationship that maybe have cleared up. “If you find out their life hasn’t changed since the breakup, then you can be fairly certain that getting back together would wind up being more of the same,” Trescott says. It’s also important to show an interest in your ex-partner’s life since you’re hoping to be part of their future. “If you’re looking to gain back someone’s trust and confidence, you’ll need to show a sincere curiosity in their life,” Trescott says. “This question is a solid starting point.”

08 Are You Willing To Work Through Problems From Our Past? The willingness to work on problems is critical. No relationship is perfect, and there were probably some reasons why it ended the first time. "Both people have to take responsibility, accountability, and acknowledge what they need to change, and then actually make the changes," Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, previously told Elite Daily. "Both people have to be willing and able to let go of the past and concentrate on the now." As long as your ex is on board to work through the issues with you, then getting back together with them can be a healthy choice.

09 What Does An Ideal Relationship Look Like To You? This is a great question to ask at the start of any relationship! It gives you an idea of what they're looking for, and it can be really helpful when seeing if your visions for the future align. “It gives the other person the space to dream about what they truly desire,” Trescott says. “From there, the question becomes whether we could realistically provide each other this ideal relationship.” Just because your ideal relationships don't match, doesn't mean it won't work out — it just provides you with context for why your partner wants certain things in a relationship. “In other words, idealism aside, are we actually the right choice for each other?” Trescott asks.

Getting back together with an ex can be the right move for many. You liked them once, so why wouldn't you like them again? But before you dive back in, it can be really useful to ask them a few questions to make sure you're starting out on the right foot. “If two people can choose each other ... with a clear and grounded understanding of their past, present, and future, then a relationship together could really be the next best move,” Trescott says. And if it doesn't work out, that's totally OK too — you will find the person you're meant to be with. Asking questions upfront ensures that the doors of communication will be wide open, whether you decide to move forward or not.

Experts:

Chelsea Leigh Trescott, breakup coach and podcast host of Thank You Heartbreak

Monica Parikh, dating and relationships coach at School of Love NYC

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast