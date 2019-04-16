5 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Back With Their Exes, No Matter What

While the stars make certain signs all heart-eye emoji about their partners 'til the very end, there are, without a doubt, a few key zodiac signs that’ll never get back with their exes — not even if you paid them. Sure, some signs would definitely be OK with letting the feels take over post-breakup. Libras, for example, could spend all day weighing the pros and cons before ultimately deciding to rekindle an old flame. Likewise, a Taurean — ruled by Venus and stubborn in their love — would be willing to give an old partner another shot. But if you’re wondering whether Capricorns or Virgos go back to their ex, the answer is likely a resounding no way.

These signs don’t ditch their exes because they’re bitter, as some people might think. For them, repeating history simply isn’t their style. Certain signs are all about moving onwards and upwards, and for them, hitting up a former partner feels like a major step backwards. After all, you broke up for a reason in the first place, right? So why risk getting hurt again? For better or for worse, here are five zodiac signs who would only get back with an ex if hell froze over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy If nothing else, Caps are known as the "no BS" sign of the zodiac, since they're all about efficiency. The way they see it, getting back together with someone they know isn't good for them would simply be a waste of time and energy. As an Earth sign, a Capricorn is grounded, which means they have zero time for instability. Whether an ex is trying to gallop back into their heart or is just playing games over text, getting back together with an ex will be a hard "no" from a Cappy.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19) "Fierce" is the first word that comes to mind with Aries. When an Aries falls in love, they fall hard — but once you get into a conflict with an Aries, it's more like Ares, the Greek god of war. That being said, there comes a point when an Aries isn't just being hot-headed: They're just absolutely D-O-N-E with the situation. Even if the sexual attraction is still there, an Aries can't reconcile with an ex — especially after they've raised hell.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) It doesn't matter so much why you've broken up with a Leo. What does matter is that, wherever your relationship went south, you've probably bruised their ego a bit. One of the zodiac's best-kept secrets is that Leos are actually ultra-sensitive, as boisterous and fearless as they seem. To break up with a Leo is to betray their trust, and once you do that, there's little to nothing you can do to sway them in your favor.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 23) Rachel Gulotta / Stocksy A Virgo cutting you off after a breakup is basically a Supreme Court ruling. It doesn’t matter what lead to your breakup — what matters that, in a Virgo’s mind, pursuing a relationship with an ex is illogical. And it would be even more illogical to go back to you and try and make it work. Best believe they're boxing up your clothes for Goodwill with "Don't Hurt Yourself" by Beyoncé — the patron saint of Virgos everywhere — on repeat.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) If you've ever been on the receiving end of a Scorpio's sting, then you know that they don't mess around. Not only will a Scorpio not get back with an ex, but they'll blame themselves for the breakup. It's not that they won't recognize your faults — you will definitely hear about them. But they'll get mad at themselves, too, for not seeing these fatal relationship flaws coming.

These signs may be a bit harsh during breakups, but it’s only because they're trying to protect their hearts. And if you ever break up with one of these signs, good luck and godspeed. You're gonna need to collect your toothbrush, turn in your key, and disappear out of their life, ASAP.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.