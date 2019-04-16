5 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Back With Their Exes, No Matter What

While the stars make certain signs all heart-eye emoji about their partners 'til the very end, there are, without a doubt, a few keyzodiac signs that’ll never get back with their exes — not even if you paid them. Sure, some signs would definitely be OK with letting the feels take over post-breakup. Libras, for example, could spend all day weighing the pros and cons before ultimately deciding to rekindle an old flame. Likewise, a Taurean — ruled by Venus and stubborn in their love — would be willing to give an old partner another shot. But if you’re wondering whether Capricorns or Virgos go back to their ex, the answer is likely a resounding no way.
These signs don’t ditch their exes because they’re bitter, as some people might think. For them, repeating history simply isn’t their style. Certain signs are all about moving onwards and upwards, and for them, hitting up a former partner feels like a major step backwards. After all, you broke up for a reason in the first place, right? So why risk getting hurt again? For better or for worse, here are five zodiac signs who would only get back with an ex if hell froze over.
These signs may be a bit harsh during breakups, but it’s only because they're trying to protect their hearts. And if you ever break up with one of these signs, good luck and godspeed. You're gonna need to collect your toothbrush, turn in your key, and disappear out of their life, ASAP.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.