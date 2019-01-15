19 Unexpectedly Sweet Ways To Show Your Partner You Love Them

When you love someone with all your heart, it's normal to want to scream it from the rooftops and ensure your partner knows it in every way, too. But as amazing as saying "I love you" can be, these unexpectedly sweet ways to show your partner you love them can be just as sweet. While these simple ways of showing your love may seem almost too easy on the surface, they can leave a lasting impression on your sweetheart. If you tell your partner you love them, and you show them with each of these little things, it can help them see that your love for them isn't going anywhere, even if they already knew that.

People say it's the little things that count, and when it comes to showing your partner how you feel, that can be especially true. How you go about showing your love can depend on your partner's personality, their zodiac sign, or even their love language. Some people prefer receiving love through words of affirmation, quality time, or physical touch, while others are all about acts of service or receiving gifts. Regardless of how your partner likes to be shown love, there are plenty of ways to show them just how strongly you feel, in addition to saying, "I love you." Here are 20 ways to do exactly that.

1. Leave a little chocolate kiss on their pillow.

2. Choose something they like over something you like sometimes, like toothpaste or late-night fast food spot.

3. Make them dinner one night (or order in for them) when you know they're working late.

4. Order their favorite takeout to their office on a busy day when they might forget to eat.

5. Tell bae just how much you appreciate them.

6. Give them a kiss and a hug every morning before they leave.

7. When you think, "Wow, I love that about you," tell your partner what it is you thought of.

8. Text them telling them you love them sporadically, whenever a wave of emotions floods you.

9. Grab their hand across the table.

10. Or kick it old school with some footsies. It may seem silly, but it shows you love them so much that you want to touch them in any way possible.

11. Pay attention to the little things, like squeezing the toothpaste bottle from the middle instead of top to bottom, or leaving the seat up for them. (I know. Try to resist.)

12. Plan their ideal date night, just because.

13. Tell them how attracted you are to them.

14. Every once in a while, buy their favorite snack that they purposely don't keep around the house because they'll eat it all.

15. Take them out to for little activities that might not count as full-blown dates, like a trip to the dog park.

16. Pay attention to them when they talk and really listen to what they have to say.

17. Ask for their advice. Even if it's something silly like what to wear to work that morning, it'll show your partner you value their opinion.

18. Just be together, even if it's on the couch.

19. Leave bae a little note on their night table if you leave before them, or in their briefcase where you know they'll see it.

If you've done the telling and you want to do a bit more showing, incorporating any of these 19 sweet suggestions into your life with your partner will show them just how head-over-heels you really are. They'll appreciate it, trust.