Here’s What Happens When You Love Someone Who Isn’t Good For You
You deserve to feel valued and supported.
If you want to be in a relationship, odds are you're also looking for a partner who is (at minimum) kind, respectful, and a good fit for you, and to be with someone who builds you up and makes you happy. But you also can't really plan who you fall in love with, and sometimes it's hard to tell when someone you're dating is truly being genuine. Unfortunately, that means you might end up in a situation where you love someone who isn't right for you. It's not your fault, and most everyone has been there at some point.
Maybe you have your doubts, but if you're not really sure if the person you're dating or in love with is not right for you, there are some things to look out for. The most telling sign is how they make you feel.
"Someone isn’t good for you when you don’t feel like the best version of yourself in the relationship," Samantha Burns, dating coach and author of Breaking Up & Bouncing Back, tells Elite Daily. "Oftentimes when you’re with the wrong person, it will feel out of balance, with you giving more than you’re receiving,” she says. “In a healthy relationship, there should be an equal effort invested by both partners. You can tell someone isn’t good for you if you’re regularly feeling on edge, anxious, insecure, needy, argumentative, jealous, sad, or crying frequently."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, being in a relationship with someone who isn't good for you can have quite the impact on your life and self-esteem. Experts spoke with Elite Daily in order to weigh in on what happens when you're in love with a person who isn't good for you and how to stop loving someone who is bad for you. Here's what they had to share.