Before I sit down to have a “talk” with my SO, I first want to make sure I’ve thought everything through and that my exceptions are realistic. So, first things first, is it fair to expect your partner to be supportive? “It is very healthy to expect a partner to be supportive! That is what partnership is all about,” Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, tells Elite Daily. “The thing is defining what being supportive actually means. If it's to support your dreams and if you are having a rough day, that's one thing. If you want them to fulfill all your emotional needs without supporting yourself in trying to get those met, that is unrealistic and can be seen as codependency,” she explains.

If it is the former, then Chris Armstrong, the founder of the relationship coaching company Maze of Love, not only agrees, but says it’s essential for partners to be supportive to one another. “We are in partnerships because we want someone who will complement us physically, intellectually, and emotionally,” he tells Elite Daily. “If our partner is not supportive, not only are they not complementing us, but we are picking up their slack while carrying our own. What's more, we are carrying the weight of knowing that we are picking them up without reciprocation. This is what I refer to as the uneven seesaw. We know how it feels when we're on the wrong end of the seesaw just dangling in the air.”

Being supportive doesn't just mean being there through the hard times, but also because it helps us grow in positive ways, explains NYC relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter. “Partner support can fuel our dreams and keep us hopeful when times get rough. We all want our partner to believe in us and be proud of our advancements. Whether emotional or financial, career or athletic, our mate's positive reinforcement serves as a bond of closeness,” she tells Elite Daily. So, if you partner doesn't have your back through the good times and the bad, then it's totally appropriate for you to speak up about it.