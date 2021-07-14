Falling for someone can feel powerful, and it’s easy to get carried away with those feelings. But when it comes to expressing these emotions, it makes sense to tailor your “I love you” to the person you’re dating — and that includes their zodiac sign. It’s no secret that a person’s sign can influence a lot (including their love language and how they behave in relationships), so it only makes sense that it would impact how they respond to expressions of love.

By getting in touch with your partner’s astrology, you can make sure you’re saying “I love you” in a way that will mean the most to them. Would they prefer you dropping the L-word during a casual night in? Or should you make reservations at their favorite restaurant? Should you pick up flowers, too? Knowing the best way to say “I love you” can be a lot more difficult than it sounds, and getting it right could make all the difference in your relationship.

So, what’s the solution? Although there is no one perfect way to say “I love you” for the first time, taking your partner’s zodiac sign into account can’t hurt. Of course, someone’s sun sign doesn’t tell us everything about them — and you should ultimately make your decision based on how well you know your partner — but it can still be fun to learn what the stars have to say about expressing love. And these are the best ways to say "I love you," based on your partner's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Tell Them “I Love You” As Soon As You Feel It.

An Aries values honesty in all relationships, including romantic ones. They respect someone who can be direct and straightforward in all types of communication, especially expressions of love.

A simple “I love you” will do it for this fire sign, and there’s no need to wait until the time is “right.” As soon as you know that you love an Aries, tell them. Rams typically fall hard and fast, so they won’t get stuck on the idea that it’s “too soon.” Plus, no matter what happens in your relationship, they’ll always respect you a little more for having the guts to be so forward with the first “I love you.”

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Show Your Love Before Saying It.

As an earth sign, Taureans are very grounded. They tend to be very logical and practical, so excessive, romantic declarations of love won’t ~wow~ them. A Taurus prefers a more material expression of love. (No, you don’t need to get them a gift — though that certainly wouldn’t hurt!)

When you’re dating a Taurus, try focusing more on showing your love than saying it. In order to appeal to this earth sign, you need to give them enough concrete examples of love. Before using the L-word, put in some work. Bringing your Taurus SO breakfast in bed, offering to drive them to the airport, and giving them emotional support are all ways to make your words stand out to a Taurus. That way, when you finally say “I love you,” they’ll know you mean it.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Say “I Love You” With A Heartfelt Speech.

Represented by the twins, Geminis struggle to feel understood, considering their changeable and dynamic nature. So, if you want to say “I love you” to this sign, make sure you have a well-thought-out plan for exactly what you want to say and how you want to say it.

When saying “I love you” to a Gemini, try including small details about your relationship to show them that you not only care but are also paying attention. A hot tip: Make sure that your heartfelt speech doesn’t just convey your love for them, but also the fact that you truly understand them.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Say “I Love You” In A Letter.

Cancers are one of the more emotional signs, and their sensitivity can cause problems in relationships if their partner is not stable enough to take their mood swings in stride. Unsurprisingly, when it comes to romance, the crab craves emotional security. They want to know that they can count on their partner without a doubt.

To make your “I love you” really stand out to a Cancer, write it down. Yep, I’m talking about a good, old-fashioned love letter. It’s the perfect symbol of the emotional stability that Cancers crave. Why? A letter is something that they can always re-read, no matter how their moods fluctuate, so it will be a constant source of comfort and reassurance.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Say “I Love You” With A Grand Gesture.

When it comes to sharing your love with a Leo, the bigger the better. Leos appreciate sweeping, romantic gestures, and they love when their SO is willing to put in some extra effort to make them feel special.

If you’re ready to say “I love you” to a Leo, some pop culture research will come in handy. Remember the bleachers serenade in 10 Things I Hate About You, the flash mob in Friends With Benefits, or Patrick’s acoustic rendition of “Simply the Best” for David in Schitt’s Creek? Those are good places to start getting some inspo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Take Your Time Before Saying “I Love You.”

In general, this earth sign tends to be very practical and cynical about romance, so sharing deep feelings too quickly will likely throw them for a loop — and maybe even turn them off. Because Virgos love having control, it may be a good idea to wait to say “I love you” until you know they feel the same way.

Rather than expressing your love as soon as you feel it, build up to that by showing your love for your Virgo partner on a day-to-day basis. This sign loves routines, so adding some romantic rituals into your everyday relationship can be a great way to tell them you care. Try making your Virgo SO coffee every morning or sending them a daily good morning text. Simple, consistent examples of commitment are the way to go in this sitch. By putting in the effort here before you say “I love you,” you can appeal to a Virgo’s practical nature, warming them up to the idea of love without throwing them into the deep end right away.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Let Them Say “I Love You” First.

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so they fall hard and fast. The good news is that if you’re waiting for them to say “I love you” first, you probably will not have to wait very long.

And waiting is probably a good idea if you’re dating a Libra. This earth sign tends to be full of people-pleasers, a trait that often carries over into their romantic relationships. At the end of the day, you want your SO to say “I love you” because they feel it — not because they’re agreeing with you. To make sure that doesn’t happen, let the Libra in your life take the lead on this one.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Say “I Love You” More Than Once.

Scorpio is not a very trusting sign, so you’ll need to build up a strong connection with them before making any references to deep feelings like love. Plus, because Scorpio’s default mode is questioning others, they might not accept “I love you” at face value. Don’t be surprised if you encounter some pushback as this sign attempts to weed out any betrayal.

If you want your Scorpio partner to take your feelings seriously, you will probably need to say “I love you” more than once for them to start believing it. You should also be prepared to act in a way that demonstrates that love, so they have more than just your word to go by. (FYI, this is a good rule to follow in general. After all, actions speak louder than words.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Say “I Love You” In The Moment.

Sagittarius typically doesn’t like to feel tied down, and they tend to run away from any serious commitment that would require sacrificing their freedom. That being said, there’s a chance they may not take your “I love you” as well as you’d like.

If you still want to say it, try fitting it into a spontaneous moment when it just feels right. Starting with “I love spending time with you” to gauge their reaction might also be a good idea. Just don’t organize a special dinner reservation or buy a dozen roses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Wait To Say “I Love You” For At Least Six Months.

Capricorn is one of the more serious zodiac signs, and this translates to how they act in relationships. Because Capricorns like to feel in control, they rarely let their emotions take the lead and they generally need some time to warm up to people.

You cannot rush a relationship with a Capricorn. If you’re falling for this earth sign, wait to tell them until at least the 6-month mark — or until they say “I love you” first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Say “I Love You” With No Expectations.

Aquarians are very intelligent and can have a hard time connecting with people on an emotional level. Known for being introverted and a little odd, Aquarius can be a challenging sign to grow close to. But if you do fall for an Aquarius, you know that there are plenty of positives to dating this zodiac; They’re smart, practical, and independent. This makes them great life partners, but also affects how you should express your feelings for them.

When telling an Aquarius you love them, it’s important to let them know that you understand them — and their need for independence. Try something like, “You don’t need to say it back, but I just wanted to tell you, I love you.” Chances are, they’ll respond better once they know you aren’t putting any pressure on them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Say “I Love You” Early On.

Pisces like being carried away in relationships. So a whirlwind romance is the kind of love they’re looking for. If you’re dating a Pisces, try saying “I love you” as soon as you feel it — even if it seems too soon.

Then again, if you feel like it’s still too much too fast, try warming up with some romantic comments like “I’m falling for you” or “I can see us falling in love.” You might feel like a contestant on The Bachelor, but this strategy can help endear you to a Pisces who craves that emotional intimacy.

No one can definitively tell you the best way to say “I love you.” And hopefully, if you’re ready to take that step, you already know the way your partner would prefer to hear those three words. That being said, if you are feeling a little nervous about dropping the L-bomb and want some guidance, your SO’s astrology is a good place to start. Play your cards right, and that first “I love you” will have your partner feeling over the moon.