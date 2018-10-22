23 Relatable Memes About Getting Ghosted To Help You Laugh It Off

Getting ghosted is one of the worst things ever, but unfortunately, it happens a lot. It’s almost more common to get ghosted by a dating app match than to actually continue your conversation with them for any substantial length of time. That doesn’t mean it’s easy to handle, though — getting ghosted by someone you were really vibing with can be worse than breaking up. At least when you've decided to call it quits with someone, you usually have an idea of why things didn't work out (AKA closure). But when a potential new boo disappears into thin air just when you were getting your hopes up, the confusion can be agonizing. That's why these ghosting memes are all too real.

The sad truth is that ghosting is a pretty normal part of dating culture (looking at you, West Elm Caleb). Why can't ghosters just pony up and send a wishy-washy text about how they "aren't looking for something serious" but are "still down to hang"? But, to be fair, most daters have also been on the other side of things — when the thought of cutting someone loose just seems so daunting, and after a certain amount of time has passed, having a breakup convo just feels redundant. Thankfully, there are endless amounts of relatable memes on the topic of ghosting that are here to dry the collective tears of rejection. Better things are ahead.

01 This meme speaks to the ghosters who are secretly obsessed with your life. Some mysteries really do make you wonder what is going on in the world — and trying to figure out why the flame who never responded to your text is the first person to watch every single one of your Instagram stories is quite the riddle. You can really watch every story but not answer one message? Ouch.

02 This one warns that cuffing season is the perfect time to strike. To be honest, few things are spookier than thinking you have a partner, only to wake up a week later and realize you were, in fact, mistaken. Ghostings that occur in the thick of cuffing season are particularly perplexing. Seriously, you weren’t looking for a soulmate, just a Netflix and chill buddy.

03 Let's not forget the rubber-band ghosts. They ghosted you, you were annoyed about it, and just when you were about to delete their number... surprise! Look who's back? Don’t fall for the "I'm so sorry, I've just been so busy" reconciliation text — consider this your warning that they will ghost you again.

04 Celebs get ghosted too, right? Wrong. What do you have to have to do to be Hailey Bieber? On second thought, please no one propose after a month of chatting on Tinder.

05 This is pretty much how ghosting feels. It's basically a fact that the longer you date someone, the more troll-like it is to ghost them. And yet, that still doesn't stop some people from ghosting the SOs they've been with for years. Having someone new drop off the face of the earth after two weeks is far from the worst-case scenario, but of course, it still sucks.

06 Not all ghosters are romantic interests. If you’re going to take the time to apply for a job, it would be so amazing if you could get a simple "Thanks, but no thanks," email. Literally, anything. Yes, everyone is busy, but in a pinch, even a single email with the word "no" would do. (OK, not really, but you get the idea.)

07 The dating cycle never ends. Suddenly third base doesn’t sound too appealing. Why does ghosting always happen when you’re finally feeling confident about your connection with someone?

08 Sometimes you just get way too excited, way too soon. Few things are as humbling as gleefully boasting about how you've finally met the perfect person, only to get left on read after a week. Something terrible must've happened, right? It's unreasonable to expect them to respond to your triple text when they're dealing with something rough, right? Right?

09 In an all too common scenario, they go back to their ex. Hey, at least there’s a clear reason for them ghosting you when this happens. A text saying they got back with their ex would still save everyone a lot of time, but alas, communication is just too much to ask for, apparently.

10 Someone’s going to ghost eventually. If it’s either ending in marriage or ghosting, which one is more likely? Exactly. You can’t ghost a ghost.

11 Apparently they didn’t even want to talk in the first place? How are you about to hit someone up and then ghost them? Sorry you regret your decision so much, but maybe be more selective in your DM sliding.

12 Looks like they got the message. So, you’ve been doing the ghosting and now you’re getting a taste of the burn. Which is worse, though — being unfollowed or being ghosted?

13 It’s too soon to talk about it. Yeah, about that… when it was going swimmingly and then suddenly you’re dropped like a fly. How about your friends don’t ask for updates unless you specifically bring it up? Please and thank you.

14 Sometimes you instantly regret sending that vulnerable text. 10/10 do not recommend. It takes an especially cold soul to ghost someone’s heartfelt message. Like, do you possess any semblance of human emotion in there? No? OK cool, talk to you never.

15 Ghosts have it easy on Halloween. This would save the ghosters a lot of time and money, TBH. No need for the white sheet — they’re already an apparition in the eyes of all the ghostees past.

16 Do you ever just wonder what could have been? Who knows? Maybe you ghosted your soulmate, or maybe they ghosted you. The thought is almost scarier than an actual poltergiest. Almost.

17 Dating culture can feel like one big scary movie. To be fair, this one is true around the globe, not just in Washington, D.C. It really is spooky out here.

18 Friend ghostings are the worst of the worst. A romantic interest ghosting you? It sucks. But a potential new bestie on Bumble BFF giving you radio static? That one hurts on a whole new level.

19 At least now it’s time for the post-ghost glow up. Isn’t this a comforting thought if you’re the one who’s been ghosted? Just think how incredibly irresistible you look when you move on from your ghost.

20 This callout almost makes up for the ghosting. That feeling of calling out your ghoster in front of a whole college class almost makes the experience worth it. This professor better give that girl some extra credit though, she deserves it.

21 If only ghosters were honest. This also applies to dating in 2022. Things are looking bleak, people. If only ghosters were always this forthcoming about their intentions.

22 Here’s a visual depiction of your ghoster seeing you again. They really do look like they’re about to pull a “so listen…” and proceed to spout some elaborate excuses as to why you haven’t gotten a text back in two weeks. No one wants to hear it, Chad. Just tell it like it is.

23 No matter what, you still fall for it every time. Suddenly your steel willpower comes crumbling down and you physically cannot resist the urge to respond. In this case, you may want to enlist the help of the buddy system: Have a trusted friend on standby to grab your phone right out of your hand if you so much as think about answering.

No matter which way you slice it, dating someone who ends up high-tailing it out of your life at the speed of light can be utterly deflating. The “coulda, shoulda, woulda” associated with never getting closure can be brutal, but at the very least, you can be certain that if they weren't nice enough to give you the courtesy of a polite rejection, they probably weren't worth your time anyways. Sayonara!