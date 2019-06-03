If you’ve ever used a dating app (and let's be honest, who hasn’t?), then chances are you have had the oh-so-wonderful (sarcasm!) experience of chatting with someone, starting to feel it, only to have them up and disappear on you. No warning. No explanation. Just gone. Ghosting is the worst, because not only is it confusing, but there is no guidebook on what to do when someone ghosts on a dating app. Do you send them a follow-up message? Do you just shrug and get back to swiping? It’s frustrating.

As annoying as it is to have someone pull a Casper on you, at least you're not alone. Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of Love in the Age of Trump: How Politics is Polarizing Relationships, tells Elite Daily that being ghosted is far from rare. “These days it's common to ghost someone you've met both on dating apps and offline,” says Spira. Why it happens varies from ghosting to ghosting, but Spria says what it really comes down to is that there are just so many options and opportunities to meet people now that ghosting has become a natural byproduct of online dating. “While the abundance of choices in matches makes it easier to chat with or meet so many more people, it's the same quantity of users that often results in disposable behavior if someone just isn't feeling it, or if they've found someone else,” she says. Ugh.

While it's reassuring to know it’s not just you getting the ghost treatment, it would still be really nice to know how to handle that situation — and if possible to avoid it in the future. Here is what Spira says are your best and worst moves when it comes to dealing with getting ghosted.

Why people ghost on dating apps. Giphy One of the worst things about people just up and disappearing is that you are left with only questions and no answers. The main one being: “What happened?” But Spira has some explanation for what is likely the cause of the online disappearing act. “One of the main reasons singles ghost someone they've been dating or chatting with, is because they don't want to deal with the confrontation and feel like a jerk,” she explains. “From being called all sorts of nasty names to getting a drink spilled in their face, the uncertainty of the reaction if the ending isn't mutual is one that many singles want to avoid.” While that's understandable, it’s also frustrating. Even worse than a straight-up ghosting is the slow fade. The reason people do that, Spira says, is because they are trying to have their cake and eat it too. “The ‘slow fade’ is to keep their options open in the event a new love interest doesn't pan out. Often, the ‘ghostee’... will hear from the ‘ghoster’ down the line, often without an apology,” she explains. Gross. But hey, at least now you know so you can decide how to proceed with all the information at hand.

What not to do if you get ghosted. Giphy One of the hardest things about being ghosted is that it can definitely put a dent in your pride. While that might make you want to lash out at the offender, Spira warns against following that instinct. “As much as you'll want to know why, reaching out and sending multiple messages to talk, chat, or find out why you've been ghosted, will only make you come across as needy and desperate," she says. "If the ghoster wanted you to know why they took the ‘poof, I'm gone’ approach, they would have suggested a two-way conversation to tell you the truth.” Perhaps even more importantly, Spira warns against internalizing the behavior of someone online. Their ghosting is about them — not you. “It's natural for the person who's been ghosted to go down digital memory lane and trace the path of their previous communications to try to figure out what they did wrong. When you find yourself reading and analyzing texts, thinking about what you wore on a date, and reliving all past conversations to try to get an answer, it can become crazy-making," she says. "The problem is, the ghoster is the one who did something wrong, not you. They didn't show you any respect for the time you've been chatting when they halt all communications without an explanation.”