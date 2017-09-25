Dating is already hard enough. You know what can make it even harder? Dating an Aquarius man. Aquarians are some of the hardest people to read, causing you to be uncertain of their feelings and intentions in a relationship. While not everyone is exactly looking for a happily ever after, it’s safe to say that many people seek clear understanding and open communication in their love lives. Aquarians are known to keep things interesting, but they can also leave you in the dark sometimes. If you’re someone who’s ever been a little confused as to where you stand with an Aquarius man, I’m here to offer you some of my astrological expertise.

Odds are that if you’re dating an Aquarius man, you’re probably pretty attracted to their cool-headed, detached demeanor. Their quirky air sign nature makes you want to loosen up a bit and not overanalyze your situation, which can make for an amazing time. That being said, it can be easy to misunderstand how they feel about you because they’re so laid-back. Aquarius men — as well as women and enbies, for that matter — prioritize their freedom and authenticity over everything, and they hate to feel smothered or stuck, so you may be left with limited ways of figuring out where you stand. The best option here is to communicate with them as much as you can during every stage of your relationship with an Aquarius. It may be intimidating at first, but since they’re so go with the flow, you’ll likely have to initiate the “what are we?” conversation. As air signs, they’ll definitely respect your bold approach, and will be happy to engage.

If you’re still looking for ways to understand how to navigate the confusing (but exciting) dynamic you have with your Aquarius partner, here’s what you need to know at every stage of your relationship with the water bearer:

Stage 1: The Casual Stage

As you slowly start to get to know your Aquarius, you’ll start to notice the detached attitude they have pretty much from the jump. The beginning stages of a relationship with them tend to be the most confusing, so don’t let it discourage you. As fixed signs, they don’t invest their time in something until they feel like it’s worth it, so try to take cues from them and get to know each other as friends first. Once things progress, you’ll have a sturdy foundation for a romantic relationship. When they’re ready to take the next step, trust me, you’ll know.

Stage 2: The First Date

This is the stage where things begin to feel a bit more concrete, as your Aquarius crush has likely asked you out or shown some sort of interest at this point. They’re likely eager to test the waters with you, despite still adhering to their cool-headed nature. During the first date, you’ll likely discuss anything and everything. Aquarians are highly opinionated, but always remain open to other people’s views and beliefs. If you have opposing views, don’t take this as a deal-breaker. Aquarius folks actually prefer to surround themselves with people who have their own opinions and identity, even if it’s an unpopular one. Stand firm in your opinions around them, and you’ll definitely secure a second date.

Once the first date comes to an end, don’t exactly expect them to call you the very next day to schedule a second one. Aquarius is a fixed sign, after all, so they do like to take things a little slow. At this point though, you’ll definitely know if they’re interested, so sit back and relax. If they’re into you, they’ll definitely be calling again.

Stage 3: Sexy Time

When it comes to intimacy, Aquarius men can be a bit on the distant side — so be sure not to take that the wrong way. They’re simply just more interested in your opinions, thoughts, and ideas, and will likely start there instead of immediately trying to get you into the bedroom. These individuals are all about mental role play, so be sure to play along with them. After a great deal of playful banter, they’ll likely make a move. They’re petty open-minded people when it comes to sex, so don’t be afraid to try something new with them. They love to learn new things, and will definitely remember if you taught them a thing or two.

Stage 4: Commitment

Once you’ve gone out on a date or two and enjoyed some intimacy with your Aquarius partner, commitment is likely on the horizon for your relationship — but don’t expect your Aquarius to sit down with you and ask to be exclusive. This is a conversation you may have to initiate with them, because they tend to actually enjoy the uncertainty of a new relationship. While this can be exciting, it is important to prioritize boundaries and a certain level of communication in your relationship or things could get messy, fast. Aquarians tend to be a bit unconventional and can enjoy different kinds of romantic dynamics such as polyamory, so it’s important to have conversations about what you’re both looking for and set some ground rules.

Once your relationship has been established, you’ll feel much more confident about the stage you’re at with them so that you can fully enjoy the connection you have with your Aquarius partner. These individuals will teach you so much about living your truth unapologetically, and you’ll learn so much by just having them around.