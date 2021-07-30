OMG, Cassie Randolph Finally Became IG Official With Her BF Brighton

After nearly a year of dating rumors and several years of friendship, Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt are Instagram official at long last. On July 29, the musician shared a few cute pics of himself and the Bachelor alum hanging out at Huntington Beach, California, along with the caption, “*Insert cheesy caption here,*” and judging by the photos, these two seem like the real deal.

The duo first sparked relationship rumors when Reinhardt reportedly visited Randolph’s hometown in Huntington Beach to spend time with her family in August 2020, which was just a few months after Randolph announced her split from Colton Underwood. At the time, fans noticed Reinhardt and Randolph were following each other on IG and had been liking each other’s posts for a while, but when asked about his relationship with the reality TV star, Brighton said there was nothing going on between him and Randolph. “Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years,” he told Us Weekly. “My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family.”

It’s unclear when things turned romantic between the two, but it def appears like they’re more than friends now.

Dating rumors started swirling again when Reinhardt seemingly shaded Underwood with his January 2021 song, “Creep.” Reinhardt released the tune just a few months after Randolph reportedly filed a restraining order against her ex. She alleged he stalked her and put a tracking device on her car, but she later reportedly dropped the restraining order. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Underwood and Randolph for comment on the allegations and did not hear back.) Neither Reinhardt nor Randolph ever confirmed whether the song was actually supposed to be about Underwood.

By May 2021, a source for Us Weekly claimed Reinhardt and Underwood’s relationship had “progressed naturally” from friendship to romance. “He’s been a good friend of hers for over five years,” the insider claimed. “He obviously knows what she went through with Colton and just supported her along the way.” The source also noted that Reinhardt “gets along very well with her family,” but “they’re still enjoying spending time with one another and just seeing where things go.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Us Weekly source claimed Reinhardt also helped Randolph cope with Underwood’s coming out, which she addressed in a brief statement posted to YouTube in April 2021. “Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I’m not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she said at the time. “There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward. So if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.”

Here’s hoping Reinhardt continues to help Randolph move forward and put her past with Underwood behind her.