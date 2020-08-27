I'm sorry if you were hoping for your favorite Bachelor alum to move on with someone new, but Cassie Randolph is not dating Brighton Reinhardt. At least, not as far as Reinhardt's concerned. “Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years,” the singer told Us Weekly on Aug. 27. “My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family.”

According to Us Weekly, fans started speculating something was going on between Reinhardt and newly single Randolph after the musician was reportedly spotted spending time with Randolph's family in their hometown of Huntington Beach, California. Per Us Weekly, fans also realized that the two follow each other on Instagram and have been liking each other's pictures since 2019. Obvi, this is pretty standard behavior for someone you're friends with.

If this is really the only evidence anyone has for them potentially being a couple, Reinhardt's story checks out in my book. I mean, he reportedly hung out with her family and liked a few of her pictures. That's it. I don't know about you, but I like all my friends' pictures on Instagram and I've spent time with most of their families. And I'm not dating any of them!

Randolph announced her split from Colton Underwood on Instagram on May 29 by posting a series of pictures of them together alongside this caption:

First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.

Things have unfortunately taken a salty turn for the pair after Randolph made a July 6 appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! During the appearance, she cautiously opened up about her split from Underwood. “It’s a sensitive subject because I feel like we’re still kinda going through it, and it’s still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard,” she shared, per Us Weekly. “I think going through any breakup is really hard but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges. I mean, I’ve never gone through any of this before so we’re both kind of learning to navigate it. We’re on good terms and hanging in there.”

Underwood wasn't exactly pleased with what his ex had to say regarding their relationship. "When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption posted July 9. "I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Randolph wasn't here for the hate and clapped back on her own Instagram stories, calling Underwood out for being a bit hypocritical with his criticism. "On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup),” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me… This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

She continued, per Us Weekly, "It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one. I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems as though things didn't get much better after that seeing as multiple sources reported on Aug. 26 that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hey, at least she still has her pal Reinhardt liking her pics.