A Capricorn/Aquarius Relationship Has 4 Powerful Strengths

When Capricorn and Aquarius come together, their relationship can be described as two people with two very different approaches to life wanting to learn from one another. Capricorn and Aquarius' compatibility isn't necessarily a match made in heaven. And, if they do commit to each other, the two will likely need to have several conversations about what they want out of life and whether their ideals match up.

For example, passion is something that Aquarius and Capricorn might need to work on in a relationship. Since Aquarius is often preoccupied with airy visions that can often take them out of their body, they tend to crave physical intimacy as a grounding force that allows them to be present in their own life. Capricorn, on the other hand, tends to treat passion as a quick vacation from work. This means that their moments of intimacy often involve initiating quickies… which can leave touchy-feely Aquarius feeling resentful or unfulfilled. So, for their romance to carry on in a sustainable, healthy way, both of them should consider treating physical intimacy less like an escape and more like a union — a rule that should be applied to the other aspects of their relationship as well.

It may be challenging, but if these two willful individuals can find a way for their stars to align, a mutual sense of loyalty and dependability can carry this earth and air sign far into the future. But how can they make sure that their stars do, in fact, align? Here are four qualities that can bring this earth sign and air sign together, for better or for worse.

They Are Both Extremely Driven

These signs are both very ambitious, but about different things. Aquarius' mission in life is to share their ideas. They aren't as concerned with the esteem that their visions and plans might bring them, but with seeing their broader impact on the world. Capricorn, on the other hand, typically wants to attain worldly success, accumulating both money and recognition. So, if these signs don't work together, their different motivations could set them up as enemies.

That being said, Capricorn and Aquarius tend to work best when they are teammates and these varying incentives can come together. Capricorn can ground Aquarius' visions in the present and make sure they aren't getting too far ahead of themselves. At the same time, Aquarius can be an inspiring force to Capricorn, pushing them to strive higher and encouraging them to have more faith in society.

Stability Is Important To Capricorn And Aquarius, But For Different Reasons

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and orthodoxy. This means that Capricon can come off as pretty controlling. Since Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet that overturns Saturn, a relationship between Capricorn and Aquarius will involve its fair share of power struggles. Aquarius will continually challenge Capricorn's approach to everything — jobs, relationships, friend circles — just by virtue of being themselves. For a Capricorn, a sign with such a fondness for order, this can be a taxing dynamic.

Aquarius seeks radical change, which can frighten Capricorn away. It wouldn't be entirely surprising if, after some time together, Capricorn chooses to move on to a quieter relationship. But if Capricorn sticks around and chooses to rise to the challenge that Aquarius presents them, they will feel their world expand. But, first, they have to want the revelation for themselves.

Aquarius and Capricorn Are Independent

Both Aquarius and Capricorn are self-sufficient and value independence. This similarity can make it easy for them to admire one another and initially form an attachment, but it could present a challenge for them later on. Although these signs might be on the same page when it comes to rejecting clingy partners and those they believe expect too much from them, an emphasis on independence can also make it difficult for the relationship between Aquarius and Capricorn to develop into something deeper.

Sometimes, you need someone who is willing to be a little more interdependent and vulnerable to open up new levels of intimacy for a lasting romance. Considering both Aquarius and Capricorn value personal freedom so much, it will likely take their relationship longer to reach that type of closeness. However, since both signs rate independence so highly, they may not mind a longer courtship if it means they get to remain completely self-sufficient.

Capricorn and Aquarius Are Close Friends

It might seem like there's not much holding earth and air together, but these two signs would not have gotten together in the first place if they didn't have a strong foundation of friendship. If Capricorn and Aquarius are willing and able to set their differences aside, this can be a couple that brings out the best in one another. With just enough similarities and differences, the two signs can complement one another nicely.

There's nothing that cuts through Capricorn's serious streak like an Aquarian joke cracked out of the blue. And there's no element that can stop Aquarius from spinning out into anxiety like the sturdy, grounding presence of a Capricorn.

Even if these two aren't destined to be together forever, Aquarius and Capricorn come into each other's lives because they have important lessons to teach one another about the way the world works. Whether it lasts three months, three years, or three decades, this karmic relationship can influence each person for the rest of their lives.