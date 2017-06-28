How do you know if someone is ready to make you his girlfriend? I reached out to Matchmaker and Dating Coach Julia Bekker of The Hunting Maven to find out the things he'll do if he wants to make you his girlfriend.

1. He Asks Questions

If a guy is looking to do more than hook up, he'll actually care about what's going on in your life.

Imagine that: a guy wanting to know what is going on in your brain! Amazing!

Bekker explains that if a guy is planning on making you his girlfriend, then "he asks questions about you, your life, upbringing, how you think and feel because he really wants to get to know you."

A guy who is planning on being your BF will ask you questions about yourself, he'll listen, and then, he'll follow up. He'll remember your conversations, and come back to them later. He's building a relationship with you, not just keeping things above the surface.

2. He Deletes His Apps...

You know, the dating ones. And you didn't even have to force/beg/tie him up and steal his phone and delete them for him!

Bekker says that a guy who is planning on committing to you "deletes all of his dating apps, on his own accord."

What does that mean? It means that a guy who is truly serious is a guy who is done swiping.

3. ...And Uses His Phone For Something Else

When a guy truly likes you, "he starts to transition from texts to actual phone calls," according to Bekker.

Boys text. Men call.

True intimacy is established in person and over the phone. So if a guy wants to connect with you on an emotionally vulnerable level, he's going to be making and keeping plans and talking to you on the phone about real-life stuff — not just a "what's up?" text.

4. He Gets You Gifts

Bekker explains that a man who wants a relationship "gets you flowers or something else that's thoughtful." Courting and chivalry, apparently, are not dead.

So if a guy shows up at your door with a bouquet of roses, or even hand-delivers you a fidget spinner, he probably has commitment on the brain.

5. You Know His Inner Circle

If a guy is planning on fully integrating you into his life and making you his girlfriend, then he won't keep you a secret. Bekker says, "His friends will know about you, he wants you to meet them, and he wants to meet yours."

When a guy wants you to be his girlfriend, he wants to envision what your worlds will look like when they merge together, and that means meeting each other's friends.

So if you're taking this step and starting to integrate your lives together, then it's a good sign.

6. You're His Plus-One

According to Bekker, if a guy likes you, "he invites you to a family function or a wedding." Do you get extra points if it's a destination wedding? Probably!

But, obviously, meeting the parents is a big step. It's a pretty selective action that shows you're serious about someone.

So if you want to know if your guy is planning on popping the question (for you to be his girlfriend, don't get ahead of yourself), try to see if he's been doing any of these things lately.

If he has, odds are, you won't be in that annoying "what are we?" phase for very long.