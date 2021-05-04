15 Hot Texts To Send Your FWB Before Bed

One of the best things about a friends with benefits situation is that you don't have to do any of the relationship stuff like regularly checking in or even sending goodnight texts... unless, of course, you want to. Sending a text when you're hopping into bed — and are thinking you'd rather be hopping onto them — can be a great way to keep things spicy between the two of you, because it helps build some anticipation for the next time you're collecting those bennies. When sending a text to your friend with benefits before bed, think about the kinds of things that would pique your interest and give you sweet dreams. And be sure to stay away from mushiness, because you want to avoid blurring the line or leading someone on if you don't want more.

This is a good time to talk about mixed messages as well as consent. If you and your FWB have boundaries around communication, or you get the sense that they're starting to catch feelings, proceed cautiously with their emotions and limits in mind. Don't shoot them nude if that's something you haven't discussed prior and received their consent for. But if everyone's on board, let the sexy texting commence. Not sure what to say? Here's a little inspo to get you started.

FrankyDeMeyer/E+/Getty Images

1. Just over here thinking about when you [something hot they did]. I can’t wait to do that to you next time. G’night!

2. Hey you, I was just thinking about something I'd like to try next time I see you — naked. Dream about it!

3. I'm remembering what you look like naked. So hot. See you soon!

4. I'm so turned on right now I can't sleep. Too thirsty! We should hang soon.

5. I’m really looking forward to our next hang. I’m gonna tear your pants off. Sweet dreams!

6. You are so hot. I wish I was f**king you right now. I guess I’ll have to dream about it tonight instead.

7. I was wondering... if we were together right now, what would you want me to be doing to you?

8. I want to feel your body on top of me so bad RN!

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

9. God you turn me on so much. Looking forward to seeing you again soon!

10. I'm trying to sleep, but instead I just keep remembering how it felt when you [sexy memory].

11. Just thought you should know, I'm over here in bed planning all the things I'm going to do to you next time we're together.

12. Hey, wanna sneak a peek of what I’m gonna wear next time we're hanging out? That way you can start imagining taking it off of me.

13. Hey, it's been a while. We should get together and, ahem, hang out soon. 😉

14. God you turn me on so much. Nude exchange?

15. Just remembering the way you taste. G’night.

Feeling inspired? Why not drop your FWB a special good night message to let them know just how, ahem, beneficial you're finding your friendship tonight.