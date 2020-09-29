15 Sexts To Send After Your First Hookup With Someone New

Texting's technically easy. You pick up your phone, type some words, and hit send. Easy. But what about when that text's to someone you’ve just had sex with for the first time? Suddenly it's not so simple. What's the etiquette here? Are you supposed to wait? What if you don't want to, since it was amazing and you're ready for more? It's tricky to navigate the potential post-coital awkwardness, but here’s the thing: If you had a great time and want to do it again, there's no shame in that. Sending a sext after your first hookup with someone new is one way to give them the heads up that you’re ready and willing for round two. Plus, it's a fun way to share a preview of what they can expect when you meet again soon.

Not sure what to say? No worries. Here's some inspiration to help spark your sexting creativity.

1. Ready for round two — and three? Yeah, same.

2. I’m trying to concentrate RN, but all I keep thinking about is when you [fill in the blank].

3. Last night was so hot. We should do it again sometime soon. ;)

4. This is me playing it super cool and totally not thirsty for that D, saying I’d love to see you again.

5. Wow. When are you gonna do that to me again? I’m about to clear my schedule.

6. Hey, just over here laying in bed thinking about what happened last time you were here. You should come over.

7. Damn you killed it last night. What do you say we do that again soon?

8. My vagina just asked me to ask you when we're getting together again. She’s kinda bossy like that.

9. Hey you, I’m about to hop in the shower, and I'm still thinking about last night. Just thought you should know.

10. Is it too soon to ask: You up? Because I am, if you are.

11. I’m not going to lie, last night was impressive. I can’t wait to see what other tricks you have up your sleeve.

12. You’re super cute and you can do THAT in bed? Wow! I’m glad I swiped right on you.

13. Just thinking about how your lips feel.

14. Too soon to ask for nudes?

15. I like you. And I like you even better when you’re naked.

Sexting should be fun and flirty, so don't worry too much about exactly how you phrase your sext. The key is to just keep it light and honest about what’s on your mind — and would like to happen in your bed.