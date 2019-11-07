Perhaps the early version of a "U up?" text was a sultry smoke signal or a raunchy telegram. Today, with the invention of applications like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, there is no shortage of ways to tell your flame that you're trying to get freaky. Whether you swap sexy selfies or drop a longwinded message about lingerie, messaging with your hookup before you hook up can get the fun. And if you're looking to turn up the heat in your inbox, these 20 sexy texts to send your friend with benefits may serve as the perfect inspiration.

Like any sexual activity, sending sexy texts to someone demands an IRL conversation about consent. While anyone would be lucky to exchange flirty messages with you, you never want to surprise someone with an NSFW text. Additionally, while it may not seem like the hottest convo ever, turning up the heat with a casual fling can mean being open and honest about your intentions from the get-go. Remember: There's nothing sexy about ghosting or leading someone on, no matter how good the literal sex is.

And if you're on the same page and ready to rage, here are 20 smokin' texts to send your FWB.

Shutterstock