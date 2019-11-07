20 Sexy Texts To Send Your Friend With Benefits That Aren't, "U Up?"
Perhaps the early version of a "U up?" text was a sultry smoke signal or a raunchy telegram. Today, with the invention of applications like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, there is no shortage of ways to tell your flame that you're trying to get freaky. Whether you swap sexy selfies or drop a longwinded message about lingerie, messaging with your hookup before you hook up can get the fun. And if you're looking to turn up the heat in your inbox, these 20 sexy texts to send your friend with benefits may serve as the perfect inspiration.
Like any sexual activity, sending sexy texts to someone demands an IRL conversation about consent. While anyone would be lucky to exchange flirty messages with you, you never want to surprise someone with an NSFW text. Additionally, while it may not seem like the hottest convo ever, turning up the heat with a casual fling can mean being open and honest about your intentions from the get-go. Remember: There's nothing sexy about ghosting or leading someone on, no matter how good the literal sex is.
And if you're on the same page and ready to rage, here are 20 smokin' texts to send your FWB.
- I'm sitting here wondering which dress to wear, although I know it's coming off the moment I see you.
- So, when's the last time you thought about me naked?
- Haven't seen you in a while... want to change that?
- I want you right now.
- If I asked you to come over right now, what would you do?
- Did you think about me the last time you touched yourself?
- Just lying here, thinking about how good your *insert body part* always feels
- What would you do to me if we were together RN?
- When do I get to kiss you again?
- I was just thinking about you and what we did last night.
- I still taste you in my mouth.
- Why don't you skip the gym and come over for a different type of workout?
- Can't wait to make you beg for me later.
- I want to get you hot and bothered.
- I'm so horny right now... what are you doing?
- So bored right now, daydreaming about what we're going to get up to tonight.
- I'm so excited to see you later, I'm going to rip your clothes off the moment you come over.
- You looked so sexy, leaving my house last time, with your hair all messed up. Can't wait to see that again.
- Do you get excited when you see my name in your inbox?
- I had a dream about you last night. I can't wait to make those dreams come true.