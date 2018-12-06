6 Women Reveal Their Most Unforgettably Good Sexual Experience & They're So Spicy

When looking back on your sexual history, there's probably one or two experiences or partners that stick out among the rest in your memory. Maybe it was your first time ever, your most recent tryst, or that one-night stand you can't forget. Either way, it can be really satisfying to reminisce about an uplifting intimate experience that was particularly memorable. Thinking back on those experiences is not only fun, but it can also be interesting to notice what's had a hand in shaping your current sexual identity and preferences. Hearing women reveal their most unforgettably good sexual experience makes it hard not to feel real warm and fuzzy.

It's normal for it to take most folks at least a little trial-and-error to figure out exactly what turns them on in the bedroom — but once you do, getting it right can feel so epic. TBH, reliving the best sex you've ever had can make the tingles come on strong. Even if the person you had the experience with has long been forgotten, the sensual memories you share can legit last a lifetime. Brought to you by the ladies of Reddit, here are some of their sex stories that were just too amazing to forget.

1 A Low-Key Hookup Giphy Had a fwb at 19. He was 27 when we started fooling around. We'd had sex quite a few times before this "best sexual experience" happened. This night, he'd invited me and a friend over to his condo for dinner and drinks with one of his buds. We were all talking and having a good time when he says he has something to show me in his room. We all knew he was hinting at sex in a not so subtle way. I said sure and followed him to his room. We went into his bathroom and he f*cked me hard on his bathroom counter while I tried not to make too much noise. After we finished we returned to his living room where our friends had probably heard everything and tried to play it off. — u/Danijay242015

2 Riding High Giphy One time my boyfriend and I ate a very large quantity of marijuana edibles (I don't know the mg, they were made by a friend), and started to have sex. The weed, plus my incredibly low tolerance to weed, plus my boyfriends magic fingers, resulted in an incredibly intense orgasm. Im talking my eyes were closed, but I could see and feel colors radiating out of me. It was super. I was worried that sex wouldn't be the same sober after that, but luckily its still been pretty great. Not "rainbows coming out of my pussy" great, but still great. — u/BecomeOneWithRussia

3 The Ultimate Bedroom Eyes Giphy This guy from school hit me up and we fooled around and hung out a few times. It didn't go further than that but it was alright because both of us were fine with just that. He would always give me this look and take my hand and walk me to a bedroom. Just thinking about that look still is so sexy honestly. He was the first guy I ever got fully naked in front of and he looked at me like I was the sexiest damn thing he had ever seen. We spent 20 minutes just working on me and making me feel good and I've never felt so pampered in my life. Granted, I did pay him back for it later. — u/QueenLysa

4 The Perfect Amount Of Tipsy Giphy Let me set the stage lol. One night, my ex boyfriend and I went to his friend's birthday dinner at a trendy restaurant and had a ball. Seven courses of delicious food and wine pairings, followed by more drinks at a brewery nearby. I rarely drink, so by the end of the night, I was feeling good. So good, the sex basically started as soon as we got in his car. We sped down the highway back to his place and the whole time his hand was in my bra. So half dressed, we tumbled inside a few minutes later where he bent me over his bed and let me tell you... it was glorious. No idea what it was, but the energy was different that night, so of course, we went at it multiple times, then tried to go to sleep then did it again, then actually did go to sleep, then did it again in the morning. Swear to God, I never felt that turned on before in my life. The blood really does leave your brain lol. — u/PeligrosaPistola

5 A Pleasant Surprise Giphy The first time he pulled out in the middle of it and went down on me for a while, then went right back at it. I’d never had someone do that before, and there was just something incredibly sexy and... almost carnal about it. Like he loves being inside of me but he loves going down on me so much and making me happy & feel good, he couldn’t contain himself & had to make a quick visit downtown lol. He always makes me feel amazing, but in that moment he showed me he 100% meant everything he’s told me he feels about me/my body. I’ve never felt sexier in my almost 31 years, and once he was actually back inside of me within a few minutes I came so hard my f*cking ears were ringing. Like a legit wave, huge buildup to it, the crest (which felt like it lasted forever), and little aftershocks. — u/notacareerserver