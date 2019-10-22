23 Sexy Questions To DM Your Crush That Really Bring The Heat

Let's be real: No one ever wants to get hit with an unsolicited DM that reads, "Hey Hottie! Will you send me a sneaky pic?" IMHO, exchanging sexy messages over the internet can be like recreating Love Letters of Great Men, but for millennials. However, much like writing the perfect letter, penning a message that's both sensual and not cringe-worthy takes some practic eand finesse. If you're looking for some inspiration, these 23 sexy questions to DM your crush are the perfect place to start.

No matter how long you've been crushing on someone, it's important to be in tune with their comfort level and feelings before sending a sexy message. Consent is a necessary part of all sexual behavior — IRL, and, yes, in the DMs. While making the first move can be daring (and often appreciated!), ensuring everyone's comfort and boundaries is also important. And whether you're gearing up to exchange nudies or just want to have a flirty convo, asking your crush a sexy question in their direct messages can be a great way to open up your conversation.

Here are 23 sexy questions to DM your crush. Yes, they are categorized by Taco Bell sauce heat levels.

Mild. 1. Let me just ask: How is it possible that you've gone so long without messaging me? 2. Should I start this conversation with a cheesy pickup line? 3. Be honest, how long have you been waiting for me to DM you? 4. When's the last time you thought about me? 5. It's been so long since we last hung out. Wanna change that?

Hot. 6. I'm making the first move with this DM. Can I expect you to make the first move when we hang out IRL? 7. If you have the time to "like" all my recent posts, how come you've never found the time to ask me out? 8. Miss me yet? 9. When do I get to kiss you again? 10. How about we move this convo to drinks?

Fire. 11. I'm not great at starting sexy conversations. Do you want to give it a try? 12. Do you mind that I'm DMing you from the tub? 13. If I asked you to come over right now, what would you say? 14. Want to skip the gym and come over for a different type of workout? 15. Do you like sexting? 16. If you could pick out my undies, what would you have me in?