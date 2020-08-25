17 Sexts To Send When You're Home Alone & Feeling Extra Frisky

If your loneliness is killing you — cue Britney Spears — work your way up to that thrilling "come thru" text with the following sexts.

1. What would you do to me if you were here right now?

2. I really wish we were cuddling naked on the couch right now.

3. I can’t wait for you to come over and eat me out on the kitchen counter.

4. I wish that I didn't have to shower and dry off alone.

5. I’m sad I’m here alone instead of kissing you.

6. I may be baking some treats right now, but they're not the dessert I want to eat.

7. It sucks that I’m in this big house all alone and horny, with no one to keep me company...

8. In the mood to be bent over the kitchen table. You in?

Think of it as the most tantalizing form of digital foreplay.