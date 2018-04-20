These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Generous In Bed, If You’re Looking For A New FWB

When you're on the lookout for a new hookup buddy, no doubt you have some essential criteria. They have to be attractive, available, and know the rules. (Aka, don’t be catching any feelings.) But there's one more thing you should add to your list of must have attributes: a generous lover. I mean, what even is the point of a friend-with-benefits (FWB) if they aren't prioritizing your needs and a good time, right? By knowing the zodiac signs that are the most generous in bed, you can have an idea if someone is going to fit the bill without having to take them for a test ride first.

Before we get into who you should consider for FWB status, here are the signs you should probably avoid. Aries may sure seem exciting and fun (and they are), but you should only add them to your roster if you like spontaneous quickies, where your pleasure is extremely secondary. The same goes for Leo. They may be gorgeous and charming, but they are also pretty self-centered when it comes to to the sensual arts. And lastly, Pisces, despite being born romantic, tend toward the pillow-queen variety, so unless your speed is power top, they probably won't give you what you need.

OK, enough with the negativity! Here are the signs that are most likely to be super stars when it comes to being generous in the bedroom.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy If you were to draw a Venn diagram of characteristics that make up a generous and passionate lover, you would see Taurus at the dead center. This sign, which is ruled by Venus, is by far the most sensual of the zodiac, which is why, to a Taurus, sex is an opportunity to luxuriate and experience all five senses. In other words, they are the human embodiment of wine you, dine you, 69 you. They are a confident sign, so they aren't afraid to take the bull by the horn, so to speak. Plus, their innate patience and determined persistence adds up to a winning combo of epic sexual generosity. Lucky you.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus, and for them this manifests itself in an appreciation of aestheticism, meaning they see your body as a work of art, or a blank canvas for them to work their sexual artistry on. Keep in mind that Libras also value balance and harmony, so they will treat you like the masterpiece you are, but they expect reciprocity. They give as amazingly as they expect to get, if you know what I'm sayin'. They also crave intimacy and connection, even in small FWB-sized portions, so you can expect them to make eye contact and be fully engaged and present — if only for the duration of your hookup.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy For this wild-at-heart sign, sex is an adventure. They are up for just about anything when it comes to the bedroom, so if there is anything you've been eager to try or that you know you really enjoy, you can count on Sag to lead the charge — and be eager to please. While their aversion to commitment makes them challenging to pin down in a relationship, it also makes them perfectly suited for a semi-regular hookup. Giving and not likely to catch feelings? Perfect. Plus, who is more fun than Sag? They know how to make you laugh like no other sign and that is always a huge turn on.