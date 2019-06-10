At this point, DMing has become a solid way to keep in touch with casual hookups and friends with benefits without either of you having to put in much effort. The great part about social media is that all it takes is a quick post to be reminded of someone you'd be down to see again. And let's be honest, we've all probably been guilty of posting pictures of ourselves looking very spicy in the hopes of getting some attention. That's why having flirty comments to leave on your FWB’s Instagram thirst traps is pretty much never a bad idea.

Ultimately, leaving comments that will encourage a flame to slide into your DMs is all about striking a balance between letting them know you're still interested in "hanging out" without seeming too desperate. A genuine compliment with a funny or flirty edge will usually do the trick. According to Alessandra Conti, personal matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, the hardest part isn't making it into each others DMs, but rather, turning those exchanges into real-life meetings. "The biggest struggle that I see with this generation is that a lot of people are talking a lot, but it's almost like they have a million pen pals," Conti previously told Elite Daily. "You do want to get it from the DMs to real life as soon as possible, because also, if you're talking for months, it's just like the momentum is dead." So, if you're trying to come up with the perfect hint to a FWB that you'd be open to DMing and potentially meeting up, here are some comments that will get their attention.

1. Dayuuuuum.

2. Wow, you're looking mighty fine.

3. Don't tease me. 😉

4. You've definitely got my attention now.

5. Please stop with the distractions, I really need to get some work done!

6. Loving your aesthetic, can't wait to chat about it one-on-one. 😉

7. There aren't enough 🌶 emojis in the world for all that hotness.

8. It should be illegal to look that good.

9. Some might say you're a snack, but you'd also make an A+ lunch, dinner, and dessert.

10. Tell me more.

11. Where are you right now? Someone needs to put out that fire ASAP.

12. This pic has definitely got me feeling some type of way.

13. Bae, you're the brightest star in the sky.

14. It's getting hot in here...

15. Where have you been all my life.

16. What a stunner.

17. Hubba hubba.

18. Never change. 😍

19. Well, I guess I'll definitely be seeing you in my dreams tonight.

20. Come over here.

21. That smile is dangerous.

22. It's been far too long since I've seen that face.

In the end, if you really want to meet up with a FWB again, biting the bullet and shooting them a DM is also an option. Even though it might be easier to comment on a photo and let them contact you, if you're both on the same page about the relationship being casual, then does it really matter who initiates? There's absolutely nothing wrong with going after what you want, so try not to overthink it.