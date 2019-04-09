Let's be honest: You would do anything in your power to make your best friend's day even better. Part of that means being her number one fan on social media. Every time you open up the 'Gram, you get to see whatever stunning selfie or delicious foodie pic she's decided to post for the day — it shows up at the top of your feed. You can't stop yourself from liking that pic ASAP, but you also need the best comments to leave on Instagram for your bestie.

You know that you can't just drop her a like. For someone as wonderful as your best friend, you want to give her all the social love she deserves. That's why it's nice to leave a comment, but coming up with the right words to say can be difficult AF at times. That's where I come in with these 36 cute bestie comments and things to say that will work for just about any snap she shares. Along with adorable emojis, your kind words will make your bestie feel so special.

For Any Stunning Selfie She Posts:

1. "Yasss, queen! [raised hands emoji]"

2. "Sending this selfie to NASA, because you're a star."

3. "Love you. PS: Can I borrow that top?"

4. "Thank you for gracing us with this selfie."

5. "Hot! [fire emojis]"

6. "You are a goddess."

7. "Woman crush every day."

8. "[heart eye emoji] My best friend is crushing it."

For When Her Makeup Is #Fire (Which Is Literally Always):

9. "Excuse me, what is that lipstick and can I borrow it ASAP?"

10. "That brow game, though."

11. "You're glowing, girl."

12. "Please do my makeup next girls' night."

13. "Hello, gorgeous!" — Funny Girl

14. "This look deserves an applause [hand clap emojis]."

15. "My bestie is an artist!"

For All Of Her Fun Adventure Posts:

16. "Where is this, and when can we eat it together?"

17. "Can we hang soon?"

18. "Photo credit for this amazing pic of my BFF goes to me."

19. "Everything is way more fun with you."

20. "Excuse me, sunset, but you're in the way of looking at my beautiful bestie."

21. "Let's get brunch again this weekend."

22. "Girls' nights are my favorite nights."

23. "How did I get so lucky to have such a cool best friend?"

For Your Bestie Pics Together:

24. "We shore do know how to seas the day."

25. "You're the Betty to my Veronica."

26. "I [heart emoji] my best friend."

27. "We go together like burgers and fries, which, btw, we should go get rn."

28. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

29. "Love ya to the [moon emoji] and back."

30. "Friends who slay together, stay together."

For Any Throwback Pic:

31. "The coolest kids on the playground."

32. "I feel like I've known you my whole life."

33. "This is exactly why we're best friends."

34. "So you've been the coolest kid since day one? Knew it."

35. "LOL, can I have this picture framed?"

36. "My best friend is the cutest."