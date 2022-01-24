Dua Lipa has quickly become one of the most popular pop singers in the industry in an incredibly short amount of time. After being signed in 2015, she’s since won three Grammys and six Brit Awards, and routinely produces hit after hit, from the classic “New Rules” to her latest track, “Potion,” with Calvin Harris and Young Thug. Like, talk about taking a rocket ship straight to stardom. But it isn’t just her singles that leave fans obsessed and wanting more — it’s also her show-stopping commitment to changing up her look. The pop star doesn’t shy away from a vibrant and daring hair color change-up or a shocking new ‘do, so in honor of her seat at the top of the pop and hair food chain, here’s a look back at Dua Lipa’s hair evolution over the years.
What makes Dua Lipa’s hair evolution so fun is that she’s unafraid to try new things. She’s done e-girl bangs, practically started the split-dye trend, and is willing to play with length. She even created her own new style of hair dye to kick off 2022. But what really stands out is how often she changes her hair. There’s no single hairstyle that defines Dua. Instead, she finds a new style for each era of her life. I don’t think the singer could last a whole year without changing up her hair at least a little. And with Dua being a co-chair for the 2023 Met Gala, she’s sure to pull out another iconic look, from head to toe.
Whether you’ve followed Dua Lipa from the beginning or are just starting to understand what a powerhouse this pop queen is, you’ll be in awe of just how many different hairstyles she’s rocked in the last eight years. From the bobs to the Cher looks, here is Dua Lipa’s hair evolution from 2015 all the way to today.
I don’t even know which one of these pictures to show to my hairstylist next.