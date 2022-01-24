Dua Lipa has quickly become one of the most popular pop singers in the industry in an incredibly short amount of time. After being signed in 2015, she’s since won three Grammys and six Brit Awards, and routinely produces hit after hit, from the classic “New Rules” to her latest track, “Potion,” with Calvin Harris and Young Thug. Like, talk about taking a rocket ship straight to stardom. But it isn’t just her singles that leave fans obsessed and wanting more — it’s also her show-stopping commitment to changing up her look. The pop star doesn’t shy away from a vibrant and daring hair color change-up or a shocking new ‘do, so in honor of her seat at the top of the pop and hair food chain, here’s a look back at Dua Lipa’s hair evolution over the years.

What makes Dua Lipa’s hair evolution so fun is that she’s unafraid to try new things. She’s done e-girl bangs, practically started the split-dye trend, and is willing to play with length. She even created her own new style of hair dye to kick off 2022. But what really stands out is how often she changes her hair. There’s no single hairstyle that defines Dua. Instead, she finds a new style for each era of her life. I don’t think the singer could last a whole year without changing up her hair at least a little. And with Dua being a co-chair for the 2023 Met Gala, she’s sure to pull out another iconic look, from head to toe.

Whether you’ve followed Dua Lipa from the beginning or are just starting to understand what a powerhouse this pop queen is, you’ll be in awe of just how many different hairstyles she’s rocked in the last eight years. From the bobs to the Cher looks, here is Dua Lipa’s hair evolution from 2015 all the way to today.

November 2015: Dua Lipa With Long Hair David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Dua Lipa first signed with Warner Music Group in 2015, back before all the fame, she was rocking her natural brown hair. Of course, even back then, her middle-part game was going full force.

February 2017: Dua Lipa With A Mid-Length Cut Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images With her rise to fame came the shortening of her hair. Dua chopped her hair past her shoulders, letting some soft waves shine in 2017.

May 2018: Dua Lipa With A Blunt Bob LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Dua Lipa rocked a chin-length bob for over a year and a half. She sometimes wore it more straight and sleek, but other times she put some soft textured waves in. At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, she kept her hair slicked behind her ears with a deep side-part for a totally posh look.

October 2018: Dua Lipa With A Teal Bob Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While on the American Music Awards red carpet, fans saw Dua in a sleek brunette bob, but by the time she performed, she was rocking a teal, wavy bob that totally gave mermaid vibes — maybe foreshadowing what’s to come.

May 2019: Dua Lipa Brings Volume To The Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa, who is serving as a co-chair for the 2023 Met Gala, attended her first of the event in 2019 for the ‘Notes on Camp’ theme. Dua’s psychedelic Atelier Versace look was paired impeccably with this larger-than-life ‘do, embellished with a glitzy, colorful headpiece.

January 2020: Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Two-Toned E-Girl Streaks Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The “Levitating” singer was doing two-toned e-girl streaks far before it became a TikTok craze during lockdown. Back at the 2020 Grammys, Dua Lipa had just the upper layer of her hair dyed platinum blonde and the rest was her signature dark brown. This became the defining hairstyle of her Future Nostalgia era, even shown on the album cover.

May 2020: Dua Lipa With E-Girl Bangs To keep things fun and playful during the long and boring lockdowns of 2020, Dua Lipa tapped her then-boyfriend Anwar Hadid to dye her bangs. Her e-girl bangs saw many different colors during that time, but the pink looked especially sweet.

May 2021: Dua Lipa With A ‘60s-Inspired Beehive JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While at the 2021 Brit Awards, Dua Lipa went for a blast-from-the-past look with her ‘60s style beehive. To add a modern edge, she had long, curtain bangs framing her face.

September 2021: Dua Lipa With Cher-Inspired Hair Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images While walking in a Versace runway show in 2021, Dua Lipa had the full ‘70s Cher ‘do. Her middle-parted sleek black hair reached all the way to her butt.

January 2022: Dua Lipa With Tie-Dye Hair To start 2022 off on fun footing, Dua Lipa’s invented a new hairstyle. The then-26-year-old brought back her dual tone, but she added orange and green swirls to it to create a tie-dye effect. The look was colorful, psychedelic, and unlike any hairdo you’ve probably ever seen before then.

April 2022: Dua Lipa With Long Blond Hair Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images Courtesy of celebrity hair artist Chris Appleton, Dua Lipa became a long-haired blond bombshell for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The Grammy-winning singer took to the red carpet with perfectly straight tresses that left fans snapping their necks.

September 2022: Dua Lipa With Piecey Bangs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an appearance at a charity event in September 2022, the singer sported a new look that was so on trend: piecey, side-swept bangs. The look is reminiscent of fellow fashion icon Bella Hadid.

November 2022: Dua Lipa With A Sleek Braided ‘Do Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Footwear News Achievement Awards in November 2022, Dua rocked this slicked-back braided ‘do. The multi-braid look is a departure from her usual updos or when she lets her hair down.

March 2023: Dua Lipa With Glam Waves Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa attended the Versace FW23 show in this chic hairstyle reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour. She proves less is, in fact, more with these soft black waves and a subtle side part.

April 2023: Dua Lipa Goes Full Mermaid Fans saw Dua’s mermaid-esque bob in 2018, but little did they know she would go full mermaidcore for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The hairstyle is unlike anything Dua has worn so far, and that’s saying something. The long, luscious blue locks just might usher in a new colored hair look. Hey, it wouldn’t be Dua’s first time setting hair trends.

I don’t even know which one of these pictures to show to my hairstylist next.