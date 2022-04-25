Harry Styles gives fans what they want, and as of Monday, April 25, that includes Coachella 2022 merch from his beauty brand, Pleasing. In addition to setting up a trippy polish bar on the grounds of Coachella, Pleasing released some top-notch apparel: two hoodies and a bandana featuring the psychedelic colorways and playful designs associated with the brand. All three products were Coachella exclusives, but they’re now available to everyone who didn’t make it to the desert this year — for a limited time only, of course. The new items are everything I’ve come to expect from Pleasing merch. The styles are completely gender-neutral — gender-free fashion is truly the future, folks — and look exceedingly well-made. As a bonus, shoppers who spend over $125 will receive a free Sprouting polish with their purchase.

I’m a sucker for whimsical merch, which is why I’ve been low-key obsessed with Harry Styles’ Pleasing swag since it first dropped. Was it nearly impossible for me to not drop hundreds of dollars on swag when I visited the Pleasing pop-up shop in NYC? Yes. I barely survived and regret not buying every single piece that was offered.

Pleasing has dropped a bit of merch here and there in the past, starting with the OG Pleasing Crewneck ($95, Pleasing) with the launch of the first collection, Perfect Pearl. When the Shroom Bloom collection launched, we were blessed with more merch: two T-shirts in Blush Pink ($60, Pleasing) and Sunshine Yellow ($60, Pleasing), and another crewneck, this one in Sky Blue ($105, Pleasing). All three are decorated with the Shroom Bloom collection’s trippy visuals.

Another thing to keep in mind about the previous collection merch drops is that they sell out fast. While there are still a handful of all four clothing items still currently available, the sizing is incredibly limited. If you want to get your hands on the latest drop, you’re going to want to get yourself to Pleasing.com at 11:59 a.m. ET and you’re going to want to *stay there* until you’ve completed your mission. Chances are, I’m probably going to be right there with you.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Coachella 2022 merch is available for a limited time on Pleasing.com.