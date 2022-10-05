With Halloween less than a month away, it’s time to start nailing down your ‘fit for the frightful occasion. Whether you plan to go all out with an elaborate costume or get ghoulish using only makeup, there’s prep to be done to ensure you look your spookiest. Even if your costume isn’t 100% beauty product-based (although you can create some dope Halloween looks with makeup alone), chances are you’ll probably need at least one or two products to put the finishing touch on your Halloween look. That’s why about-face, Halsey’s beauty brand has launched the Scare Minimum, a new drop featuring two limited-edition Halloween makeup sets.

About-face’s two Scare Minimum Halloween makeup sets have very different vibes based on their colors. Code Red is more suited for red Halloween costumes or costume ideas geared toward gore. If you plan to have a bit of blood dripping from your fangs, Code Red is the way to go. Perfect Potion, on the other hand, is designed with purple Halloween costumes in mind. The deep plum colors in this set are ideal for witches, zombies, or sirens, and will have you bringing your banshee best to any Halloween outing. Ahead, you’ll find all the details on Halsey’s new about-face Halloween makeup collections.

Halsey’s about-face Halloween 2022 Makeup: Code Red

The crimson half of about-face’s Scare Minimum drop features five fire products for creating the devilish look of your Halloween dreams. The set includes five products — Vinyl Effect Eye Gloss, an editor-beloved shadow topper, in clear; Matte Fluid Eye Paint, another editor fave, in Scream of Consciousness, a brick red; Paint It Matte Lip Color in Serrated Bite, a cool-toned red; Fractal Lip Gloss in Blame Game, a shimmery brick; and Line Artist Eyeliner in So Important, a true red — for $58, 20% less than you’d pay for each product individually.

Halsey’s about-face Halloween 2022 Makeup: Perfect Potion

The Perfect Potion limited-edition set is already sold out, but you can sign up for text message or email alerts in case of a restock. This spooky set of four products — Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vintage Granada, a rich plum; Paint It Matte Lip Color in Take Aim, a cool-toned berry; Matte Fix Lip Pencil in Lockdown; a deep berry; and Line Artist Eyeliner in Devil’s Diary, a nightshade purple — is currently 20% off, which brings its price tag down to $46.

Given that one of the Scare Minimum sets is already sold out, if you’re hoping to get your hands on Halsey’s about-face Halloween makeup, you should probably head over to the about-face website where these sets are exclusively available for a limited time.