Trust Me, Your Winning Halloween Costume Is At Target RN

After Halloween in 2020 was, well, not what anyone expected it to be, no one can blame you if you’re ready to go full-out with the ultimate Halloween costume this year and onward. Plus, as we all re-emerge from a long period of isolation, it feels like high-time to embrace the most extra, over-the-top version of yourself that’s likely been dormant. Fortunately, Target’s best Halloween costumes are not only affordable, but they’re creative and clever enough to wow partygoers and trick-or-treaters. Lucky for you, there are also plenty of Target costume options that allow you to bring your bestie into the fold if a solo costume just isn’t for you.

When I say the options are endless at Target, I mean it. You could be anything from a dinosaur to Billie Eilish to a taco. Even more, most of Target’s Halloween costumes are so affordable, you could go as Billie Eilish and a taco if you really wanted to. Regardless of which Halloween costume you choose, just be sure not to drag your feet; you’ll want to order with enough time before the big day for your costume to get here.

If you’re not set on something specific just yet, and you don't have the time or budget to put on a full Halloween production like supermodel Heidi Klum does every year, fear not. I’ve searched high and low to find the best Target Halloween costumes. Some are classic, some are trending, and some are off-the-wall — but all of them are scary good.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 A Halloween Costume With S’more To Love Adult Smores Couple Halloween Costume Set Target Transform into the sweetest couple around with this s'mores Halloween costume set that includes two easy-to-wear tunics. You and your costume partner will look scrumptious. $39.99 See On Target

03 Your The PB To My J Halloween Costume Fun World Peanut Butter and Jelly Couple Costume Target What is peanut butter without jelly? This hilarious costume, complete with complementary peanut butter and jelly tunics, is ideal not just for couples but for anyone to whom you find yourself attached at the hip. $62.13 See On Target

05 A Race To The Halloween Costume Finish Line Adult Adaptive Race Car Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Hat Target Racecar fanatics, this one’s for you. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship for 2021 happens just after Halloween on Nov. 7, 2021. Use this costume as a way to cheer on your favorite driver to victory. $25 See On Target

06 A Costume That’s Just What The Doctor Ordered Adult Doctor Halloween Costume Target This is for the besties whose entire personality is essentially Grey’s Anatomy. Find the Cristina or McDreamy to your Meredith and get ready to say “push one of epi” all night long. $21.49 See On Target