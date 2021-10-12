Halloween
Freddie Mercury Halloween costume, Doctor Halloween costume, and Billie Eilish Halloween costume are...

Trust Me, Your Winning Halloween Costume Is At Target RN

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

By Emerald Elitou and Theresa Massony
Courtesy of Target

After Halloween in 2020 was, well, not what anyone expected it to be, no one can blame you if you’re ready to go full-out with the ultimate Halloween costume this year and onward. Plus, as we all re-emerge from a long period of isolation, it feels like high-time to embrace the most extra, over-the-top version of yourself that’s likely been dormant. Fortunately, Target’s best Halloween costumes are not only affordable, but they’re creative and clever enough to wow partygoers and trick-or-treaters. Lucky for you, there are also plenty of Target costume options that allow you to bring your bestie into the fold if a solo costume just isn’t for you.

When I say the options are endless at Target, I mean it. You could be anything from a dinosaur to Billie Eilish to a taco. Even more, most of Target’s Halloween costumes are so affordable, you could go as Billie Eilish and a taco if you really wanted to. Regardless of which Halloween costume you choose, just be sure not to drag your feet; you’ll want to order with enough time before the big day for your costume to get here.

If you’re not set on something specific just yet, and you don't have the time or budget to put on a full Halloween production like supermodel Heidi Klum does every year, fear not. I’ve searched high and low to find the best Target Halloween costumes. Some are classic, some are trending, and some are off-the-wall — but all of them are scary good.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01
A Halloween Costume With S’more To Love
Adult Smores Couple Halloween Costume Set
Target

Transform into the sweetest couple around with this s'mores Halloween costume set that includes two easy-to-wear tunics. You and your costume partner will look scrumptious.

$39.99

02
Taco ‘Bout A Good Halloween Costume
Adult Taco Halloween Costume Bodysuit One Size
Target

The only thing that could make this Halloween costume better (never mind that it’s everyone’s favorite food) is if Halloween were to fall on a Taco Tuesday.

$25

03
Your The PB To My J Halloween Costume
Fun World Peanut Butter and Jelly Couple Costume
Target

What is peanut butter without jelly? This hilarious costume, complete with complementary peanut butter and jelly tunics, is ideal not just for couples but for anyone to whom you find yourself attached at the hip.

$62.13

04
My Halloween Costume Is Nun of Your Business
Adult Sister Halloween Costume
Target

A classic nun Halloween costume is a solid choice, whether you’re looking for a head-to-toe Halloween costume to keep you warm or a way to honor self-proclaimed “sl*tty nun” Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. You can play this costume up as innocently or as scarily as you want.

$22.99

05
A Race To The Halloween Costume Finish Line
Adult Adaptive Race Car Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Hat
Target

Racecar fanatics, this one’s for you. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship for 2021 happens just after Halloween on Nov. 7, 2021. Use this costume as a way to cheer on your favorite driver to victory.

$25

06
A Costume That’s Just What The Doctor Ordered
Adult Doctor Halloween Costume
Target

This is for the besties whose entire personality is essentially Grey’s Anatomy. Find the Cristina or McDreamy to your Meredith and get ready to say “push one of epi” all night long.

$21.49

07
This Halloween Costume Will Rock You
Queen Freddie Mercury Adult Costume
Target

Alas, the only Halloween costume you need if you’re under pressure to find the perfect one. Queen’s Freddie Mercury is a classic pop-culture figure, and if you wear this costume long enough, you might find it hard to tell if this is the real life or if it’s just fantasy.

$71.24

08
A Halloween Costume That’s A Big Moooooood
Adult Cow Zipster Halloween Costume
Target

This adorably cozy look is just what you need to keep you and your crew looking like a whole mooooooood. Sadly, a cowbell isn’t included, but the hood and tail make up for it.

$34.99

09
You’ll Be Happier Than Ever In This Halloween Costume
Billie Eilish Classic Tween/Adult Costume
Target

You might be a bad guy (duh), but rest assured, you won’t have a bad Halloween costume. Channel Billie Eilish’s easily recognizable style with this graphic, oversize shirt and shorts set. Let’s be real, it’s everything you wanted and more.

$52.57

10
Not Another Cheesy Halloween Costume
Adult Ham and Swiss Couples Costumes
Target

OK, yes, another cheesy Halloween costume — and with ham to match. This set includes two foam tunics featuring the ideal sandwich selection. Grab your partner or bestie, throw these on, and instantly, you’re the perfect pair.

$38.49