Trust Me, Your Winning Halloween Costume Is At Target RN
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
After Halloween in 2020 was, well, not what anyone expected it to be, no one can blame you if you’re ready to go full-out with the ultimate Halloween costume this year and onward. Plus, as we all re-emerge from a long period of isolation, it feels like high-time to embrace the most extra, over-the-top version of yourself that’s likely been dormant. Fortunately, Target’s best Halloween costumes are not only affordable, but they’re creative and clever enough to wow partygoers and trick-or-treaters. Lucky for you, there are also plenty of Target costume options that allow you to bring your bestie into the fold if a solo costume just isn’t for you.
When I say the options are endless at Target, I mean it. You could be anything from a dinosaur to Billie Eilish to a taco. Even more, most of Target’s Halloween costumes are so affordable, you could go as Billie Eilish and a taco if you really wanted to. Regardless of which Halloween costume you choose, just be sure not to drag your feet; you’ll want to order with enough time before the big day for your costume to get here.
If you’re not set on something specific just yet, and you don't have the time or budget to put on a full Halloween production like supermodel Heidi Klum does every year, fear not. I’ve searched high and low to find the best Target Halloween costumes. Some are classic, some are trending, and some are off-the-wall — but all of them are scary good.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.