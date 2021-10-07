These Easy Wonder Woman Halloween Costumes Will Save The Day

Wonder Woman has long been one the coolest superheroes and franchises of comic books, cartoons, and, now, blockbuster movies. And with such a rich history, the film has naturally given way to myriad variations of Wonder Woman Halloween costumes, each depicting the various versions of the superhero in slightly different ways. You can go vintage Wonder Woman, full Gal Gadot, or even something fun and campy. Just make sure you have the invisible jet to charter you to all your Halloween destinations.

This Justice League founding member first entered the world of DC Comics in 1941, and she’s been a villain-busting icon ever since. Her first outfit featured a classic red bustier with an eagle emblem, star print skirt, tiara, and gauntlets. From there, her style has evolved many times, so there are many Wonder Woman “looks” you can execute — maybe a different one for every Halloween party?

If you don’t have a collection of Wonder Woman clothes on hand, you can get Diana Prince’s classic look with one of these costumes. Halloween is right around the corner, so you don’t want to wait before grabbing your Lasso of Truth and saving the world... or at least winning best dressed in a Halloween costume competition.

01 Wonder Babe Costume Yandy $78 See on Yandy Yandy’s Wonder Babe Costume ($78, Yandy) has everything. The star-patterned skirt is flouncy and fun for a night filled with dancing. The lace-up top also adds an extra flair to your Amazonian princess. But, the look wouldn’t be complete without a lasso on the costume’s belt.