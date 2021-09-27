Lil Nas X is one of the most iconic stars to grace the 21st century. From his Grammy-winning music to conceptual music videos to his always-on-point style, Lil Nas X is a force to be reckoned with, no matter the discipline. And with all of his jaw-dropping looks, Lil Nas X makes for the perfect Halloween costume inspiration.
However, just because his looks are bold, bright, and over the top, it doesn’t mean you have to break the bank trying to pay homage to Lil Nas X. You can get his editorial, high-fashion styles at a Halloween-acceptable price. And, given how stylish he is, you’ll probably be wearing pieces of your ‘fit over and over again well after the spooky holiday has come and gone. So, scope out the below Lil Nas X Halloween costumes, and by the end of the night, everyone will be calling you by his name.
