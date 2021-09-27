Lil Nas X is one of the most iconic stars to grace the 21st century. From his Grammy-winning music to conceptual music videos to his always-on-point style, Lil Nas X is a force to be reckoned with, no matter the discipline. And with all of his jaw-dropping looks, Lil Nas X makes for the perfect Halloween costume inspiration.

The “Industry Baby” rapper is a master of many aesthetics. He’s rocked Western à la “Old Town Road,” brought warrior to the 2021 Met Gala, and has done his own take on Snowmizer. Lil Nas X even has a penchant for graphic and bold makeup. His power knows no bounds.

However, just because his looks are bold, bright, and over the top, it doesn’t mean you have to break the bank trying to pay homage to Lil Nas X. You can get his editorial, high-fashion styles at a Halloween-acceptable price. And, given how stylish he is, you’ll probably be wearing pieces of your ‘fit over and over again well after the spooky holiday has come and gone. So, scope out the below Lil Nas X Halloween costumes, and by the end of the night, everyone will be calling you by his name.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: 2021 Met Gala Armor Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Lil Nas X stunned at the 2021 Met Gala with his three-in-one look designed by Versace. It’s impossible to pick a favorite, but his gold-plated armor was definitely one for the books. He finished it off with a subtle, small wing of matching gold eyeliner.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: Leather Cowboy Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This year, why not throw it back to Lil Nas X’s cowboy days? While it’s been about three years since “Old Town Road” dominated the airways, the 22-year-old’s sexy, Western looks are still near and dear to fans’ hearts.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: Montero State Prison Scrubs You can recreate the hot-pink prisoner looks inspired by his “Industry Baby” music video. It even has Jack Harlow’s seal of approval. Now, if only you could memorize all of Lil Nas X’s amazing dance moves before the party.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: 2020 Billboard Music Awards Green Snakeskin Suit Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When accepting the Billboard Music Award for Billboard’s Hot 100 Song, Lil Nas X gave off major Prince-vibes in his snakeskin suit. The lime green print is beyond eye-catching, and you’ll find yourself using any excuse to break out a lookalike ‘fit.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: “Call Me By Your Name” Blue Council Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Youtube There were a lot of stunning looks from Lil Nas X’s “Call Me By Your Name” music video. One of the easiest to copy is one of the blue council member’s patchwork denim outfits. To match, Lil Nas X also had on icy blue wig and matching eyeshadow, so you can break out the makeup palettes for this one.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: His Cam’ron Costume Why wear one costume when you can wear two? For Halloween in 2019, Lil Nas X went as American rapper Cam’ron. He took the iconic Y2K look one step further by breaking out a flip phone.