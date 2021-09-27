Halloween
Lil Nas X's golden armor at the Met Gala is the perfect Halloween costume inspiration

These Iconic Lil Nas X Looks Will Make The *Ideal* Halloween Costumes

Let's go down this rabbit hole, shall we?

By Margaret Blatz
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is one of the most iconic stars to grace the 21st century. From his Grammy-winning music to conceptual music videos to his always-on-point style, Lil Nas X is a force to be reckoned with, no matter the discipline. And with all of his jaw-dropping looks, Lil Nas X makes for the perfect Halloween costume inspiration.

The “Industry Baby” rapper is a master of many aesthetics. He’s rocked Western à la “Old Town Road,” brought warrior to the 2021 Met Gala, and has done his own take on Snowmizer. Lil Nas X even has a penchant for graphic and bold makeup. His power knows no bounds.

However, just because his looks are bold, bright, and over the top, it doesn’t mean you have to break the bank trying to pay homage to Lil Nas X. You can get his editorial, high-fashion styles at a Halloween-acceptable price. And, given how stylish he is, you’ll probably be wearing pieces of your ‘fit over and over again well after the spooky holiday has come and gone. So, scope out the below Lil Nas X Halloween costumes, and by the end of the night, everyone will be calling you by his name.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: 2021 Met Gala Armor
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Lil Nas X stunned at the 2021 Met Gala with his three-in-one look designed by Versace. It’s impossible to pick a favorite, but his gold-plated armor was definitely one for the books. He finished it off with a subtle, small wing of matching gold eyeliner.

Wonder Woman 1984 WW84 Diana Prince Golden ARMOR
Animee Cosplay
$49

Although this jumpsuit is *technically* from Wonder Woman 1984, you can easily make it work for your Lil Nas X-inspired Halloween costume. Adding a cuff, like iLLASPARKZ’ Wide Metal Amor Bracelet ($20, iLLASPARKZ), will give your costume more of a 3-D feel, similar to the rapper’s suit on the Met steps.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: Leather Cowboy
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This year, why not throw it back to Lil Nas X’s cowboy days? While it’s been about three years since “Old Town Road” dominated the airways, the 22-year-old’s sexy, Western looks are still near and dear to fans’ hearts.

Cutout Lace Up Pu Leather Pants
Emmiol
$57
$45

To really put your “Old Town Road” look together, you’ll want a pair of leather trousers like Emmoil’s Cut Out Pants ($45, Emmoil), Akira’s Fitted Moto Jacket ($40, Akira), and Hard’n’Heavy’s Punk Leather Body Harness ($30, Hard’n’Heavy). Last, but certainly not least, your costume won’t be complete without Yandy’s Old Town Cowboy Hat ($10, Yandy).

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: Montero State Prison Scrubs

You can recreate the hot-pink prisoner looks inspired by his “Industry Baby” music video. It even has Jack Harlow’s seal of approval. Now, if only you could memorize all of Lil Nas X’s amazing dance moves before the party.

Industry Baby Hot Pink Scrub Set
Lil Nas X Store
$80

You don’t have to hunt for a knock-off “Industry Baby” set, because luckily, Lil Nas X’s merch store has the Scrub Set ($80, Lil Nas X Store) for sale. With this in your closet, you’ll look just like a video extra.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: 2020 Billboard Music Awards Green Snakeskin Suit
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When accepting the Billboard Music Award for Billboard’s Hot 100 Song, Lil Nas X gave off major Prince-vibes in his snakeskin suit. The lime green print is beyond eye-catching, and you’ll find yourself using any excuse to break out a lookalike ‘fit.

Fashion Casual Snake Printing Green Two-piece Set
Know Fashion Style
$17

Know Fashion Style’s Snake Printing Set ($17, Know Fashion Style) will allow you to rock a sexy take on Lil Nas X’s suit. You may want to break out one of your old trophies to really sell this costume.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: “Call Me By Your Name” Blue Council
Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Youtube

There were a lot of stunning looks from Lil Nas X’s “Call Me By Your Name” music video. One of the easiest to copy is one of the blue council member’s patchwork denim outfits. To match, Lil Nas X also had on icy blue wig and matching eyeshadow, so you can break out the makeup palettes for this one.

Blue Co Ord Fray Detail Patchwork Oversized Denim Shirt
Missguided
$54
$37

Alongside a patchwork denim jacket like Missguided’s Oversized Denim Shirt ($37, Missguided), you’ll need an eccentric wig like the Costumer’s Marg Wig ($19, the Costumer) to make this look as accurate as possible. Hopefully, you won’t have to hold court while wearing it.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: His Cam’ron Costume

Why wear one costume when you can wear two? For Halloween in 2019, Lil Nas X went as American rapper Cam’ron. He took the iconic Y2K look one step further by breaking out a flip phone.

Plus Size Pink Faux Fur Mid-Thigh Coat
Ultamodan
$50
$33

Ultamodan’s Faux Fur Coat ($33, Ultamodan), Resantii’s Killa Cam T-Shirt ($20, Etsy), and Fancylovesotio’s Faux Fur Headband ($13, Amazon) are all the inspo you need to copy Lil Nas X’s Halloween costume.

Lil Nas X Halloween Costume: “That’s What I Want” Bride Outfit

Everyone loves a messy bride — or at least they do on Halloween. For his new music video “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X wore a full-on ballgown wedding dress that was overflowing with tulle and had a suit-jacket bodice. The dramatic, eyeliner tear stains were just the perfect touch.

Party Prom Elegant Tutus Princess Swing Maxi Skirts
LightInTheBox
$40

It’s going to be hard to cry when wearing LightInTheBox’s glamorous Princess Maxi Skirt ($40, LightInTheBox). With Boohoo’s Crop Blazer ($30, Boohoo), you’ll have Lil Nas X’s wedding look down pat.