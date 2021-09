Rapper Lil Nas X didn’t come to play for his first Met Gala. He followed Lady Gaga’s Camp Met Gala lead with his three-part reveal at the 2021 Met Gala. I won’t lie, I gasped at the appearance of each layer. There was a Pope-esque cape that had long train, a gold armor suit, and, last but not least, a sequined bodysuit. Each outfit was designed by Versace, and you won’t be able to pick a favorite between all of these luxurious looks.