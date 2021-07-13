Celeb Style
Not Me Copying Every One Of Lil Nas X's Best Beauty Looks

Who gave him the right to look this good???

By Margaret Blatz
You know him for his bumping music and iconic fits, but what about Lis Nas X’s plethora of killer beauty looks? The mastermind behind the rapper’s beauty vision is his long-time makeup artist Hodo Musa. This partnership became official after “Old Town Road” blew up in 2019, and ever since, you and the rapper have no one but Musa to thank for these makeup looks. The two clearly have something kismet, because you’ll never see Lil Nas X tripping with his best beauty looks to date.

All Lil Nas X needs to do is swoop some glitter eyeliner on and boom. Instant beauty. This glitter look paired perfectly with his metallic suit, pops against his dewy skin, and adds a little bit of extra drama. The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards didn’t know what hit it.

