You know him for his bumping music and iconic fits, but what about Lis Nas X’s plethora of killer beauty looks? The mastermind behind the rapper’s beauty vision is his long-time makeup artist Hodo Musa. This partnership became official after “Old Town Road” blew up in 2019, and ever since, you and the rapper have no one but Musa to thank for these makeup looks. The two clearly have something kismet, because you’ll never see Lil Nas X tripping with his best beauty looks to date.