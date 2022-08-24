If you’ve ever developed an intense crush on someone because of how their bangs fell across their smudgy kohl-lined eyes, own at least one article of clothing with a skull on it, and are physically incapable of not shouting all the words to “Sk8er Boi” whenever the song comes on, you’re going to want to pay attention. A new clothing line dubbed Avril Lavigne by Killstar is here to make all your alt-rock dreams come true. This collection, designed by the original pop-punk queen herself, is basically Warped Tour if Warped Tour [was made manifest]? through slinky separates and edgy bodysuits.

Available to shop starting Wednesday, Aug. 24, in sizes XS to 4XL, the Avril Lavigne by Killstar line combines modern fashion staples like crop tops, bralettes, and joggers, with the beloved Y2K pop punk aesthetic. While the vibe of the collection is a delicious throwback, the pieces themselves are very modern and offer a lot of size diversity which was unheard of during the Y2K years IRL. All the clothing, from the maxi dresses to the bodysuits, is intentionally made of lightweight fabrics so you can layer them easily without overheating. I’m obsessed with it already and, on behalf of everyone who ever shopped at Hot Topic, I’m bringing you all the details on this Barbiecore meets spooky season iconic fashion collection.

What’s included in the Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection?

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection is a collaboration between one of pop punk’s dearest Y2K icons and Killstar, a brand that I would have sold my soul to wear in high school. The collection features a Barbiecore pink colorway in a range of sheer, breathable fabrics. The pieces are all ultra-functional as their edginess is primarily channeled through two elements, an anatomically correct skeleton print and a barbed wire pattern, in the classic alt-girl color combo of black and pink. Rather than the super-saturated hot pink of the actual early aughts, the shade featured in the Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection is a more cool-toned bubble gum pink.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How much does the Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection cost?

All of the clothing items in the Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection cost between $15 and $60, making it one of the more affordable celebrity collaborative fashion lines. Unfortunately (for me), the one item that does extend beyond that price range is the one your wanderlust will probably call on you to buy most. The vibrantly pink and deliciously punk Tomb Suitcase costs $150, which is actually pretty reasonable for nice luggage.

This suitcase is also a favorite of Lavigne’s. “[A] piece that I love is the bubblegum pink Tomb suitcase. I love it so much, I took it with me on the road,” the iconic musician shared through a press release.

How do I shop the Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection?

You can shop the Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection on the brand’s website, where it is currently and exclusively available.