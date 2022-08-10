Not many people can say they’ve gotten a job for calling out a brand — but that’s exactly what happened to Remi Bader. In early 2021, after one of her “realistic haul” TikTok videos went viral — in which she expressed her desire for Revolve to serve plus-size women — the content creator was approached by the popular, influencer-driven brand to help it better understand the wants of the plus community and shopper. The result: Remi x Revolve, the brand’s first plus-size collection.

“They said, ‘We’ve been trying to be inclusive for a while and haven’t really known the right way to go about it. We’d love to do this with Remi,’” the 27-year-old fashion influencer tells Elite Daily of her early talks with Revolve. The ’fits in the first Remi x Revolve drop, along with future drops, are giving plus-size shoppers what they’ve been begging for for years: fashion that fits and fashion that *serves*.

“I literally have never in my life been able to find a blazer dress that fits me. I feel like they’re always too short or just don’t fit right or don’t close,” Bader says, before noting one of her favorite pieces. “The blazer dress in the first [Remi x Revolve] drop is great: a perfect length and super comfortable and classy.”

The Meghan Blazer Dress ($145, Revolve) isn’t the only item Bader is excited about. There are a lot of upcoming pieces, including sets, designed to make you feel hot, no matter what size you wear. “I’m really big on sets. There’s definitely a standout, bold set that’s going to be in the second drop that I’m super excited for people to see.”

But the content creator hasn’t always felt excited about shopping. “There are plus-size clothes on the market, but I don’t feel like there’s a lot that are like this: in my size, [hot], but also sophisticated,” she says. “This line is all clothes I want for my body that I’ve never been able to get.” Her feelings of exclusion are likely familiar to anyone who’s tried to shop for trendy ’fits in plus sizes. Fashion brands are notorious for failing curvy shoppers. Stats show that 67% of American women are plus-size, so what’s the hold-up?

We’ve all had these experiences crying in a dressing room because none of your clothes fit. These are things that should be talked about.

It could be that brands are clinging to outdated ideas around beauty and assume that women who wear a size 14 and up don’t care about fashion. (Wrong.) It could be that it’s expensive to produce clothes in a large range of sizes, a fact that Bader herself acknowledges. Still, there’s money to be made in extended sizes. Plus-size fashion is worth more than $24 billion, and at the end of the day, the reality is simple: Fashion can’t get away with excluding plus-size bodies anymore. Inclusivity is here, and advocates like Bader are on the frontlines, making that message loud and clear. Everybody wants to feel good about themselves, no matter what other people think of their bodies. With Remi x Revolve, Bader hopes to drive that message home.

Her goal, she explains, was to create a collection full of pieces she’s always wanted, from casual looks to going-out ’fits at a price point of $150 or less that doesn’t sacrifice quality. “It brings me confidence to find clothes that not only fit me, but make me feel empowered, and I think this collection will do that for people,” she says.

If there’s one thing fashion can do, it’s make you feel like an empowered bad*ss ready to take charge of your story. Bader’s story, one of being excluded by the fashion world, is shared by many including her 2 million followers. After a lifetime of being let down by fashion brands, Bader wasn’t about to leave her audience behind. She wanted them with her throughout the design process, an idea that Revolve supported. Her audience has shaped and impacted the final collection on everything from the styles to the fit. Early feedback sent Bader on a mission to find a range of models who represent different kinds of plus-size bodies. With the help of Revolve, she was able to create an inclusive sizing chart.

I truly, truly want everyone to feel accepted and included. Fashion is supposed to be a fun thing, not a discouraging thing.

Bader has been working hard to address the issues she’s experienced firsthand, but even so, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Her initial announcement of the collection was met with criticism from some members of the plus-size community who felt that Revolve’s expansion — initially set up to a 3X — wasn’t enough. Others questioned why Bader chose to collaborate with a traditionally straight-size brand instead of constructing a plus-only collection. Bader took in all the feedback and kept on keeping on.

“I shared that feedback with Revolve, and they literally produced more sizes, and now we’re going up to a size 4X [in most pieces],” Bader says. “The fact that they produced all these pieces because of what people were saying shows they want to do the best they can. But it’s a business, too. It’s a lot of money to produce these sizes if no one buys them.” Bader has her eyes wide open and understands the conflict. On the one hand, companies exist to make money. On the other hand, she knows how isolating and painful it feels to be excluded from fashion simply because of your body. “It’s complicated,” she shares, “because I see it from both sides.”

Personal experience is part of why Bader is proud that her collab serves the full spectrum of body types. “I truly, truly want everyone to feel accepted and included. Fashion is supposed to be a fun thing, not [a] discouraging thing, and I feel discouraged most of the time,” she says of the size range in Remi x Revolve. “I’ve felt left out a lot of my life when it comes to shopping. Why would I want to make those smaller sizes feel left out too? I’ve never been one for just only petite brands or just only plus-size brands.”

Being on set while the campaign images were photographed on such a beautiful range of body types was a moving and healing moment for Bader. Like many plus-size people, myself included, she’d craved that level of inclusivity for most of her life. “I did the shoot all day yesterday for 10 hours,” she says. “Just seeing all these clothes [on the models,] I’m just like, ‘Wow, this is stuff I actually want to wear.’ But then also seeing it on different types of models from super small to midsize to plus-size, seeing it on them, it was very exciting and emotional.”

Looking to the future, Bader hopes her work with Revolve will create a ripple effect in the industry that encourages more brands to expand their sizing. “That’s the goal,” she says. “I want to be able to wear all these clothes.” As for what she’s taken away from the experience of designing Remi x Revolve, Bader is more sure than ever that speaking up can create change.

“We’ve all had these experiences crying in a dressing room or crying at home because none of your clothes fit and not wanting to go out. These are things that should be talked about. These are things that should be publicized,” she says. After all, you never know who could be watching you share your feels on social media. They may share similar experiences. They may want to learn more. And they may even offer you a job.

Remi x Revolve is available now. Shop the collection, including many pieces in sizes up to 4X, on Revolve’s official website.