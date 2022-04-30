Bust out your plaid skirts, black boots, and questionable neckties, because Olivia Rodrigo just brought her fans back to the emo-pop days of the early 2000s with some help from none other than Avril Lavigne. Rodrigo just kicked off her Sour Tour earlier in April, and she’s already making it a can’t-miss concert with extra special guests. During her stop in Toronto on April 29, Rodrigo surprised everyone by bringing Y2K pop-punk icon Lavigne onto the stage with her. Thankfully, fans took tons of videos of Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” performance, because it’s definitely something fans don’t want to miss seeing.

There are several reasons why Rodrigo’s surprise collab with Lavigne is so exciting for fans. For one, her debut album Sour was heavily influenced by the millennial pop-punk movement of the 2000s, of which Lavigne was the queen. On top of that, Lavigne gushed about Rodrigo in a speech honoring her at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch at the end of 2021. Although Rodrigo performs a cover of “Complicated” as part of her regular tour setlist, she had never sung the throwback track with Lavigne herself... until now.

As Rodrigo was introducing Lavigne, the Toronto crowd was quick to figure out the mystery guest and erupted in screams when the Canadian pop star entered onto the stage and gave Rodrigo a big hug.

The two singers proceeded to belt out Lavigne’s debut single “Complicated,” which was released in 2002 and launched her music career.

To really emphasize just how special the pop-punk collab was, both Rodrigo ad Lavigne shared photos and videos of their “Complicated” performance on Instagram and gushed about one another.

“Toronto last night was special🥺 thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. look up 2 u so much💖,” Rodrigo wrote.

Lavigne praised Rodrigo in her post about the concert: “Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl,” Lavigne wrote. “Sending you so much love.”

Rodrigo’s Sour tour is scheduled to continue throughout the summer. Along with Lavigne, Rodrigo has also surprised audiences with special guests like Conan Gray and covers of songs by Katy Perry and Veruca Salt. You can bet Rodrigo has more surprises in store for her fans, so keep your fingers crossed she’ll bring out your fave singer or cover another classic pop song as her tour continues.